THE VIEW - 5/15/14 - For the first time in television history, all 11 co-hosts of Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," present and past, shared the same stage, live, THURSDAY, MAY 15 on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images to celebrate the shows creator Barbara Walters. Walters is the last remaining co-host of the original panel of five women she helped assemble. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 a.m.- 12 noon, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

 Lou Rocco

