“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” first appeared on the scene five seasons ago, and as a result, Rachel Brosnahan, who plays titular character Midge Maisel, quickly became a household name, winning and being nominated for every prestigious award the industry has to offer. She and her castmates discussed what the show meant to them and why now seems like a good time to say goodbye.
You can’t talk about Midge without mentioning Susie, the trusted sidekick and manager in her own right and a game changer for the show. A woman living her authentic self out loud in a time when women still require permission to have financial agency over themselves, two-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein is responsible for giving Susie life and shared what this journey has meant for her.
“What I love so much about Susie is that she has no idea that she’s a political creature, and yet she’s an extremely political creature,” Borstein said. “Just by living everyday, she’s pushing the boundaries. She’ll go wherever she needs to go to get the job done.”
Borstein shared what she’s learned most from her times as Susie. “Even your enemies are people you can learn from.”
Alfie Fuller joined the cast last season and portrays Dinah Rutledge, Susie’s assistant. Like her boss, she doesn’t believe in staying in a box. Fuller discussed what it meant to portray Rutledge who is a Black character working in a white world that has nuance.
“Dinah reminds me a lot of the women in my family,” Fuller shares. “All of the women in my family who lived during that time also did not play small. I also really love her competency.”
The personal feud between Mike and Susie is one of the most entertaining aspects of the show. Jason Ralph, who plays television executive Mike Carr, explained why the feud is so entertaining.
He jokingly sums up their battle as “[Mike] just hates this troll,” meaning Susie’s relentless pursuit of getting Midge on The Gordon Ford show. Ralph sums up his sentiments for Borstein simply by stating “she’s a genius.”
Reid Scott is another veteran comedic actor who contributes to the success of this show. Scott, who is best known for his role on “Veep,” plays the serious and angry Gordon Ford. His writers regard him as a nemesis, while his audience adores him.
“It’s such a unique job to be a late night host,” says Scott fondly. “There’s been a strong dozen in the U.S., making it a unique job that comes with a lot of pressure, especially in this era because television wasn’t fully established. In my research, particularly on [Johnny] Carson, you see that he was a complex man who helped inform my performance.”
Another strength of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is its depiction of marriage. Kevin Pollack and Caroline Aaron are the actors who have brought Moishe and Shirley Maisel,couple who is constantly striving to improve themselves and their marriage, to life.
“It’s a real relationship,” Aaron states. “It’s not a TV or movie relationship. This season you see that we are each other’s person and we have to relearn that.”
The other positive characteristic of the senior Maisel’s is that they hold their son Joel accountable for his mistakes.
“The creatives of the show have done a great job of looking at parenting in an honest way,” Aaron continued. “Moishe and Shirley have no issue telling Joel to get his crap together.”
Tony Shalhoub has had a long career, but his performance as Abe Weissman is one of his most memorable. He discussed how Abe’s style influenced his portrayal of a man at the mercy of women.
“I didn’t fully understand Abe until I started putting on the suits,” Shalhoub said fondly. “Luckily Donna Zakowska (costume designer) has allowed me to keep a few pieces as a parting gift.”
Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Midge Maisel, says this role has changed her life. We’ve seen her and Midge mature over the last five seasons.
“To be motivated by the word ‘no.’ Midge is somebody that doesn’t view no as an obstacle but a challenge,” Brosnahan explains of what has been the biggest lesson she received and applied to her life.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is one of those rare shows that demonstrates the power of being on a streaming platform that allows you to grow your audience while also combining great writing and acting. It’s also a nod to women’s strengths, which will be its most lasting legacy.
The final season premiered Wednesday on Prime Video with three new episodes available to stream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.