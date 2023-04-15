“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” first appeared on the scene five seasons ago, and as a result, Rachel Brosnahan, who plays titular character Midge Maisel, quickly became a household name, winning and being nominated for every prestigious award the industry has to offer. She and her castmates discussed what the show meant to them and why now seems like a good time to say goodbye.

You can’t talk about Midge without mentioning Susie, the trusted sidekick and manager in her own right and a game changer for the show. A woman living her authentic self out loud in a time when women still require permission to have financial agency over themselves, two-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein is responsible for giving Susie life and shared what this journey has meant for her.

