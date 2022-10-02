“Reasonable Doubt” is a new Hulu legal drama that debuted on Tuesday.
The Onyx Collective series follows Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, a powerful Los Angeles attorney loosely based on real-life celebrity lawyer Shawn Holley. Jax is dealing with a complicated personal life when she isn’t challenging the legal system “through wild interpretations of the law and sometimes questionable ethics.”
Raamla Mohamed created the show, which is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore. Unlike Olivia Pope, Jax is a little more unpolished. She smokes marijuana, makes inappropriate remarks, and approaches her male relationships with reckless abandon.
If you’re looking for Ms. Congeniality, Jax isn’t it, but that’s what makes this show so compelling. Very rarely, on television do Black Women get to be unapologetically imperfect.
The cast recently sat down for an interview to discuss this exciting new show. The actress who played Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, Emayatzy Corinealdi, discussed what it was like to play such a rebellious character.
“What I loved about the woman that Raamla created is that she’s someone we haven’t seen a lot of on television. Generally, you’ll have the procedural drama but this show is a nice meshing of all of those worlds in a much more fun and interesting relatable Black way,” she explained.
She then smiled and added, “that type of person is absolutely fun to portray.”
Jax may be a liberated woman, but she is still a Black woman in a white world. Mohamed was asked if she intended to show Jax’s need to code switch through her wardrobe and hair.
“One of the early things I spoke with Larry Wilmore and Kerry Washington about was I never really saw code switching on television where both sides are authentic because a lot of times people think of code switching where one is real and one is fake. I don’t see it that way, I see it as one is appropriate in the business world and the other is you’re with your people,” she clarified.
The show also addresses the issue of balancing family and work life. Mohamed discussed how Jax deals with trying to have it all.
“That was very important for me, showing the balance. When you watch shows sometimes, maybe, she has one friend she talks to, she’s really good at her job but she’s single, but actually a lot of people I know have full time jobs, full time relationships, parents and kids that they are balancing,” she said.
This can be seen in the scene where Lewis (McKinley Freeman) says “You don’t have to be all things all of the time” and Jax responds by saying “Says the person who has a penis.”
The women may set the tone on “Reasonable Doubt,” however, there are some men in the mix to make things interesting. McKinley Freeman portrays Jax’s estranged husband “Lewis Stewart,” Sean Patrick Thomas is her eccentric millionaire client “Brayden Miller” and Michael Ealy is her “blast from the past” “Damon Cooke.”
Each man has a different relationship with Jax making her life even more challenging.
Thomas noted “I think I can speak for McKinley and Michael, I love this show from a Black female point of view. You don’t feel like your acting or using your imagination that much when you’re reading Raamla’s work because you know these people. That’s what makes the whole thing so relatable.”
Freeman and Ealy are two men who have a strong bond with Jax. When we first meet their characters, neither of them is aware of the other’s existence. This is a scenario that is usually reserved for male leads, so it was refreshing to see it on this show.
Freeman gave his take on it “For me what it’s understanding from a husband’s perspective which is our relationship is complicated. There are a bunch of things going on but what can we do to improve this thing we have been building? Lewis represents the home and family part that is her anchor. They created two humans together and what is that going to look like if they give up. It’s not so easy to let go of a life you helped create.”
Ealy’s character, “Damon,” is catching up. He wants the old Jax and is unaware that while incarcerated dealing with his difficulties, Jax has grown and moved on.
“I think there is a discovery for Damon. Obviously, he’s trying to make up for lost time. At first, he doesn’t know that she has children. I think for him, there’s a singular focus and that has been there from the moment he and Jax met. That origin story comes later in the series however from the moment he met her, there’s been a desire to be with her. Getting out is just the first step. He is going to shoot his shot,” was Ealy’s perspective on Damon’s actions.
While the men in Jax’s life may be on opposing sides, the actors who play them clearly love and respect not only their leading lady and creator, but also each other, as evidenced by the banter they share.
As in all good legal dramas no lawyer can be victorious in court without a trusted assistant and investigator. In comes Angela Grovey, who is the trusted assistant “Krystal Walters” and Tim Jo as “Daniel the investigator.”
They are a valuable part of the cast because they represent the stable side of Jax’s life and work. They talked about what it’s like to be a sidekick with a voice on a show with so many moving parts.
Krystal is one of the few people in Jax’s life that pushes back at her attitude. Grovey shared how much fun it is to play her “Krystal is opinionated but her opinions are rooted in wanting what’s best for Jax. She wants to see Jax succeed. What I love about Krystal is that she isn’t afraid to tell you the truth because it’s out of love.”
Tim Jo gave his perspective on Daniel.
“Daniel is fearless unless he comes face to face with true power, like Krystal. There’s something joyful about playing a character that’s not an extrovert by any means but not an introvert. I think Daniel just lives without a filter. He lives inside his truth on the outside which often causes him to put his foot in his mouth. People may look at him weird because he says what he thinks but there’s something refreshing about a character like that. He doesn’t put himself in the corner and neither do the writers,” he said.
“Reasonable Doubt” is an adult show with adult themes but that’s what makes it so interesting and entertaining. Corinealdi is not just a great Black leading lady but a great leading lady with a strong ensemble cast.
The first two episodes of “Reasonable Doubt” are available for streaming on Hulu with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.
