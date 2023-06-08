“The Crowded Room” is an American psychological thriller television miniseries developed by Akiva Goldsman that is based on Daniel Keyes’ 1981 non-fiction work, “The Minds of Billy Milligan.” Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, and Emmy Rossum star alongside Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, and Henry Eikenberry in the series.

The series follows Danny Sullivan (Holland) after he gets jailed for his role in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Danny gradually reveals his life to interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried) over a series of interviews, gradually revealing to Rya and the audience his enigmatic past that led him to the catastrophic incident. As Danny reflects on his life, he confronts his history and a few important situations, which finally leads him to a life-changing revelation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.