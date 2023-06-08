“The Crowded Room” is an American psychological thriller television miniseries developed by Akiva Goldsman that is based on Daniel Keyes’ 1981 non-fiction work, “The Minds of Billy Milligan.” Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, and Emmy Rossum star alongside Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, and Henry Eikenberry in the series.
The series follows Danny Sullivan (Holland) after he gets jailed for his role in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Danny gradually reveals his life to interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried) over a series of interviews, gradually revealing to Rya and the audience his enigmatic past that led him to the catastrophic incident. As Danny reflects on his life, he confronts his history and a few important situations, which finally leads him to a life-changing revelation.
The cast spoke about the intensity of the project and what it was like to tell a story from different points of views.
Sasha Lane plays Ariana, a young woman dealing with trauma. When she is first introduced, viewers are not sure what to make of her because of her erratic behavior.
“It was a struggle but rewarding to play Ariana,” Lane starts. “The beauty of this show, and what I want viewers to take away, is that we are rooting for her because there are so many times that we are so quick to just judge, instead of trying to understand what catapulted the behavior.”
Another observation about Ariana is that she doesn’t love herself because she has never been fully loved.
“Nurture is a big deal,” Lane agrees. “It can break or make many. It can start to form cracks if there isn’t love as we see with her.”
Holland who’s not only is starring in the series but serves as executive producer, plays the central character Danny Sullivan. He seems sheltered and innocent but through conversations with Rya Goodwin, we see the innocence fall. This role is a departure from his usual charming ones, demonstrating his range as an artist.
“This is what excited me about the role to begin with,” Holland explains, “the highs and lows are extremely far apart. That middle ground is that really sweet empathetic wonderful person, but he has this dark side.”
In “The Crowded Room” we see Danny going through a series of events from losing his father to his mother remarrying a man that is verbally and mentally abusive, all occurring when he’s growing into his man. Holland talks about those vulnerable moments and if that is when Danny begins to shift.
“Many believe that mental health is an internal affliction and what our show represents is that mental health can be born of external stimulation. The introduction of Marlin (Danny’s step-dad) is what sets him off on this journey. I hope when viewers watch the show, they see that trauma can have a direct relation to one’s mental health,” Holland says.
The woman who sees the changes but feels powerless to take action is his mother Candy Sullivan, a woman that sits at the intersection of grief and despair. Emmy Rossum was tasked with bringing this woman to life.
“The show takes place in 1979 and my take away was that we are all a product of our upbringing, that ultimately our parents, especially our mothers, do their best but people are imperfect,” Rossum says.
Rya Goodwin, played by Seyfried, is the investigator tasked with determining who Danny is. She must remain focused but not harsh in order to determine who this man standing before her is and whether he is capable of the crime for which he has been charged.
“I can’t take any credit for the writing. I needed patience in where we were versus what the audience knew,” Seyfried shares. “The writers were extremely helpful in keeping me on track.”
Seyfried also credits Goodwin’s persona to how she was dressed. “Every choice concerning her wardrobe helped inform the character.”
It’s these intricate details that make “The Crowded Room” an intense but enjoyable series. You can catch the first three episodes on Apple TV+ starting Friday with new episodes airing every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.