“Sweet Tooth,” the Netflix smash hit, has returned for a second season. The series, based on Jeff Lemire’s Vertigo comics of the same name, takes place in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by a deadly virus that creates animal-hybrid children. Many people believe they are the source of the virus.
Gus (Christian Convery), a deer-boy-hybrid, meets other hybrid kids this season and is the series’ main focus. When we last saw him, he was leaving his woodland home to find his mother and face the dangers of the world.
The cast sat down to talk about the shift in season two and how the kids are leading the charge to save the world.
Wendy’s (Naledi Murray) development is another positive aspect of this season. She is the one who brings the hybrid children together in their fight against the Last Men. Convery and Murray discussed the power of children, which is prominent this season.
“I believe that many children are shy, and that the show can inspire children who may feel too young to be leaders to make a difference,” Convery shared. “The season also helped many of the younger actors gain confidence in their first job. Just seeing other kids be strong was motivating.”
“’Sweet Tooth’ has, in my opinion, opened up the world to children,” Murray added. “It’s an excellent way to show children that they can achieve their goals.
“While I am a professional actor, I am still a kid who does normal kid things, which hopefully will show other kids that you don’t have to give up your identity to do this.”
It’s Wendy, not Gus, that nurtures the kids as they are dealing with their new circumstances.
“Wendy has had a lot of strong women in her life, for example her mom Aimee,” Murray continues. “Aimee took on the responsibility of raising Wendy and all her other hybrid siblings. She’s following in her mother’s footsteps and helping others cope with their new surroundings.”
While the children are working together not all of the adults are. Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) is working feverishly to come up with a cure to save his wife but wrestles with the fact he may have to hurt the children in his pursuit of a cure. Aimee (Dania Ramirez) is fighting to get the kids back along with Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Each face new challenges this season along with battling the Last Men.
The actors discuss how the adults are learning from the kids this season.
“Even though he is a little vulnerable child, [Gus] is the one that shows Jepperd how to love again,” Anozio says. “He encourages him to open up and allow himself to be open to being a father again.”
Ramirez echoes the sentiment of how the younger cast masters are taking charge, “Naledi has been great to work with and I’ve seen her growth as a person outside of the show and [as] an actress. She gets an opportunity this season to really take the reins.“
Dr. Singh has a more challenging road. Akhtar spoke on the conflict of science and humanity. “When you abandon your ability to have empathy, be kind, or love in pursuit of scientific logic, the path eventually leads to self-destruction. The pursuit of knowledge must be balanced with the pursuit of kindness toward others.”
That is the power of “Sweet Tooth.” It may be a fairy tale, but it is ultimately a microcosm on life. Good versus evil, and at times, the strongest voices in the room may be children. It’s also about working together to make the world a better place.
The second season of “Sweet Tooth” is available to stream on Netflix on April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.