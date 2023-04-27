“Sweet Tooth,” the Netflix smash hit, has returned for a second season. The series, based on Jeff Lemire’s Vertigo comics of the same name, takes place in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by a deadly virus that creates animal-hybrid children. Many people believe they are the source of the virus.

Gus (Christian Convery), a deer-boy-hybrid, meets other hybrid kids this season and is the series’ main focus. When we last saw him, he was leaving his woodland home to find his mother and face the dangers of the world.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.