The second season of “Shadow and Bone” continues the events of “Storm and Siege,” the second book in Leigh Bardugo’s trilogy, with the Six of Crows characters tagging along on their own crime-filled expedition.
On a recent press tour, the actors discussed the upcoming season and what answers fans might expect to the first season’s cliffhangers.
Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) this season is standing on her own two feet after having broken away from General Aleksander Kirigan, aka The Darkling (Ben Barnes). Her powers are getting stronger, however the men in her life are still trying to rule over her.
“Alina is having a hard time in season two,” Li says about Alina’s journey this season. “There is a lot expected of her. Much responsibility is put on her shoulders.
“I liked portraying her and showing her as vulnerable and weak but doing her best. I think that’s interesting for viewers to see,: Li added. “Most importantly, Alina is standing up for herself.”
General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) is filled with anger after losing Alina as she asserts her independence. “He’s been stripped of his authority and power in terms of how he’s navigating the world,” Barnes notes of the state of his character.
“He’s left with resentment. He’s left with the power of his bitterness and the power of his regret. It’s expressed [through] these shadow demons which are literally poisoning him from the inside. The more helpless he feels, the nastier he gets.”
General Kirigan isn’t the only one going through changes this season. Genya Safin (Daisy Head) is finding herself in new territory concerning her relationship with her mentor General Kirigan.
“It’s been a really interesting arc for both of us,” Head said of the character’s dynamics. “Kirigan is the closest thing to family that she has, but she also suffered abuse at the hands of him. She has to determine how much she’s willing to tolerate [from] him. His extremism is what tips her over the edge.”
The additions to the cast Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy, who play the twins Tolya Yul-Bataar and Tamar Kir-Bataar respectively, talk about being the only two people that have a just cause. Patrick Gibson, who plays Nikolai Lantsov, takes on a role someone who is very much motivated by money but backs Alina because he ultimately believes in her.
“He’s someone that takes on a lot of responsibility and in some way feels the fear but doesn’t shy away from it,” Gibson noted of Nikolai. “He embraces it.”
Brophy is one half of the Bataar twins and explains how they are one of the few characters on the show that have a just cause. “Their defining characteristic is loyalty. Their belief as a pair is unshakable, hence not influenced by money or power.”
“Because they have the power of loyalty they have a good sense of knowing if someone is authentic or not,” Tan said of the twins. “They do things from the heart and from a place of decency, and that type of authenticity is hard to find.”
Team Crowe leader Kaz Brekker, played by Freddy Carter, shows how his past influenced him to become the man he is this season. “He has a heart and he’s fighting against his demons from the past coming back to haunt him,” Carter explained
Kit Young, who portrays Jesper Fahey, discussed this season’s incorporation of values by his character. “They have to embrace their problems because there isn’t any cash on the table. Jesper is someone that uses comedy and charm to navigate the world, that’s his way of coping. He’s panicking a bit because now he has to reach beyond that to deal with their problems.”
The second season of “Shadow and Bone” provides several answers to last season’s cliffhangers while continuing to provide an exciting journey with new heroes and villains.
The adventure continues and is available to stream on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.