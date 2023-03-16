SHADOW AND BONE

From left, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey and Jack Wolfe as Wylan in and episode of Shadow and Bone. — Courtesy of Netflix

 COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The second season of “Shadow and Bone” continues the events of “Storm and Siege,” the second book in Leigh Bardugo’s trilogy, with the Six of Crows characters tagging along on their own crime-filled expedition.

On a recent press tour, the actors discussed the upcoming season and what answers fans might expect to the first season’s cliffhangers.

