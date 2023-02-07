The second season of “Harlem” has returned, and our favorite Harlem four — Camille, Tye, Quinn, and Angie — are back for another round of friendships, sex, and simply figuring out life.
Last season, creator Tracy Oliver threw us some curveballs, including major cliffhangers like Tye’s marriage and, of course, Camille and Ian’s relationship.
All questions will be answered as season two reveals more about our ladies. The cast recently discussed last season and how they believe their characters are dealing with life in general.
Meagan Good, who portrays Camille, spoke on her character’s journey as a Black woman working in academia and the complications that come with rekindling old love.
“One of the things that really stood out to me, and I thought was interesting to Whoopi [Goldberg] and I, was her character saying ‘I think you’re great but you haven’t done this, you haven’t done that and I think you’re capable of doing it but the level at which you’re doing it now is great but it’s not at the level that is expected of you,’” Good said of her character in the show. “Whoopi responded, ‘I’m not sure how I feel about that because I believe as a Black woman she should be helping her.’“
Good added, “There have been incidents in my profession where somebody that doesn’t look like me doesn’t show up as prepared. They show up pretty good but they don’t show up as prepared and they would still get the job, and for me I had to show up at a different level.”
Tyler Lepley, who plays Ian, also addressed last season’s cliffhanger, and how we will see more of him addressing some of last season’s unresolved issues, such as pitting two women against each other.
“As an actor, I had so much fun working on each scene and episode, especially transitioning from season one to two,” Lepley said. “There’s definitely an immaturity in Ian. I feel like one of the reasons he can’t let Camille go is that, as deep as he is in love with her, he realizes that they have unfinished business. Ian feels that they never gave their relationship a real shot as mature adults.”
Camille has matured into her womanhood since they last met, which is an intriguing dynamic in Ian and Camille’s relationship. Lepley commented about Ian’s willingness to love this new version of Camille.
“Going from college to moving into your 30s — whether it’s a relationship with ourselves or with a significant other — I really feel at the core of me, no matter how good or bad things are, your relationships will always continue to redefine themselves. In the end, you have to take time to meet your partner where they are now, and not who they used to be.”
Quinn and Angie’s friendship is one of the show’s most talked-about dynamics. Many people thought it was too co-dependent, but in this season, each woman grows into her own.
Shoniqua Shandai as Angie is getting a storyline that allows Angie to live a more full and nuanced life.
“I will say that the brilliance of our writers is that they already knew what was going to happen in season two while we were filming season one,” said Shandai. “I already knew about the wins and the losses. The things that were gonna happen prior and all of the audience’s feedback was already addressed. I wanted to add as much fear, as much truth and substance to her as possible because while Angie is confident, it’s important to show that she does have doubts.“
Quinn, played by Grace Byers, is also on a journey. This season, we see her exploring her sexuality with the help of Jerrie Johnson’s Tye.
“I think that’s really important to see, and part of the reason Tye can offer that olive branch is because she is very sure of her identity and sexuality,” said Byers. “Quinn is still on a journey and needs a bit of a light post. Quinn is also learning as Tye is assisting her that a lot of her discovery is going to be internal. So, I am most interested in seeing how people receive this journey and how she listens to her center.”
Oliver, who created the show based on her experiences, discussed how Harlem, particularly Black Harlem, is an additional character in the show.
“It’s extremely important [that in both seasons] we were constantly reaching out to Black-owned businesses to say can we shoot there but we will pay you for using the facilities as well as bring awareness to the business,” said Oliver. “A lot of the art, the designers and everything we use in the show is a deliberate attempt to showcase Black excellence [and] to bring revenue to those brands.”
Season two of “Harlem” gives the audience more insight as the writers carve out these characters and, most importantly, shows us Black women living strong and complete lives, which is a narrative that is still uncommon on television.
“Harlem” is currently showing on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.