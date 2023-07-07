The television of 2023 has thus far been defined primarily by returning series, and particularly saying goodbye to several signature shows, including the finales of “Succession,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ted Lasso” (at least, as we currently know it).

The first half of the year has produced some memorable TV in a wide variety of genres, ranging from dramas and comedies to limited series, docuseries to the hard-to-categorize comedy-reality hybrid “Jury Duty,” a project that has helped put the otherwise little-discussed Amazon channel Freevee on the map.

