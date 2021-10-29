“Swagger” is a new Apple TV + show inspired in part by NBA superstar Kevin Durant. The show’s premise is the world of youth basketball, their families, coaches and how all those factors contribute to the development of a potential basketball superstar.
The line between reality and fantasy is thin. It’s a perilous journey fraught with greed and opportunism. “Swagger” also features a mother attempting to shield her son from the harsh realities of their environment. The basketball court is a haven the streets aren’t, and anyone is willing to try to alter the course of the one that has the chance of getting out. “Swagger” is “The Realness behind Youth Basketball” stated actor Isiah Hill.
“Swagger” was created by Kevin Durant and Reggie Rock Bythewood. Bythewood who’s also the showrunner as well as the executive producer along with Durant, Brain Glazer and Rich Kleiman. It premieres on Oct. 29 with three episodes.
The show’s star is newcomer Isiah Hill, who plays the phenom Jace Carson. He’s trapped in a world of expectations from his mother, teammates, and the fear of failing to meet his goal.
Isiah shared his experience portraying the entirety of his character. “That was the main reason why I joined team Swagger. I was blessed to be in a space to be creative. Jace isn’t the tallest and the smartest but it’s his drive that separates him from the others,” he said.
Ike, played by O’Shea Jackson Jr., is the coach who has the tools to get him to the next level. He’s a former All-Star who is now coaching the next generation of basketball stars.
When asked what it was like for him to portray the older guy among a sea of youngsters O’Shea responded “It reminds me of basketball with my dad, my father carving my older brother and me to shreds. We had to earn those victories. So, when you have a situation like Ike and Jace playing one on one it’s not about Ike beating Jace just to beat him but more about him earning his trust.”
Jackson’s turn as Ike also marks the first time he gets to act out the journey of fatherhood which interestingly enough mirrored his own life.
Rounding out the cast are Tristian Mack Wilds as Alonzo, Shinnelle Azoroh as Jenna, James Bingham as Drew, Javen Lewis as Vince, Ozie Nzeribe as Royale, and Sean Baker as Naim Rahim.
Portraying his best friends are Quvenzhane Wallis as Crystal and Caleel Harris as Musa.
When asked what it felt like to represent young black teenagers that aren’t caught up in stereotypical tropes but are three dimensional, Wallis said, “I love it. I love that she knows what she wants. She knows basketball, family, and friends. She’s 100% in herself.”
On the other side of the coin, Musa is not as confident in himself as Crystal is, like many teen viewers who are often struggling with identity at that age. He stated “I have to give credit to our creator Reggie Bythewood for creating a character that doesn’t know everything. It’s also great to see the learning experience and discovery of who he is and most importantly how you grow from making mistakes.”
