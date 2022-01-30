People react to adversity in different ways. For some it will get in the way and keep a person from moving beyond their hardships. For others it can be a motivating factor and propel a person to bigger and better. The latter was the case for Fashion Designer, Charles Jay.
Jay is a South Jersey native. He grew up in Cedarbrook, New Jersey and went to Winslow Township High School. At the age of two, he developed kidney cancer. He was told at a very young age that he wouldn’t be able to do things the other kids did. He had a long road ahead of him, but this hardship made him tough and prepared him for a world that would continually tell him what he couldn’t do.
After college, Jay decided he wanted to design fashion. While working at various Aldo’s in South Jersey and Philly as a store manager and area manager, he studied the clothes production process in his spare time. Through trial and error, Jay learned how to produce clothing pieces by dealing directly with a manufacturer. His brand, Urbane, launched in 2015 and is an extension of him and his cancer survivor story. Jay says, “The color block logo is a reference to me being in the playroom (at CHOP) playing with the color blocks. The 93, which is pretty much on all the clothes, is the year I was diagnosed with cancer. There’s always a cancer ribbon or some kind of symbolization on all the clothes that I produce.”
Jay’s unique brand and story have slowly started to build a buzz. His clothing has been featured in Essence Magazine, Huffington Post, and Complex magazine. He’s also had a showing during Philly Fashion Week. Artists like Swizz Beatz and Wolf Tyler have worn his clothing and Urbane has had small placements on VH1’s Love And Hip Hop. Most recently, Urbane and Jay’s other clothing brand, Avenue Black, were featured on HBO’s hit show Euphoria. His clothes was featured in the premiere episode of Season 2, which garnered 2.4 million viewers and is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. His brand was worn by the character “McKay,” played by Algee Smith. “It’s a testament to the hard work that I’ve done in the last couple of years to be able to build these connections and have the resources to be placed on different shows,” says Jay.
Jay has been in remission for 28 years and is still cancer-free. His willingness to succeed and drive to accomplish big things shines through all that he does. In addition to Avenue Black being the name of his second clothing brand, Jay also has a physical store in the Deptford Mall by the same name, the same mall where he previously worked at Aldo. Jay also previously had a store at the Gloucester Premium Outlets, where he also worked. “Being able to open up stores in the same locations where I was working for someone else is a monumental feat for me,” says Jay.
Both Urbane and Avenue Black brands are sold at the same store. He has big dreams for his Avenue Black brand. Jay plans to open an 11,000 square foot Avenue Black location in Turnersville, New Jersey. This location will be more than a retail store. Jay explained, “the whole concept is a co-working space. A retail co-working space. We have multiple retail brands, all local designers and local brands that are sold within our space. People can pay a membership fee and work from our location everyday and utilize the space we have, that includes a photography studio, a livestream twitch room, a podcast studio, a makeup studio, and we also do workshops and events to give other local entrepreneurs the resources they need. Avenue Black is a small business incubator.”
Jay is glad to see that his hard work and perseverance has paid off. “I’ve been through the trenches, but mentally I’ve been strong enough to get through the obstacles. No opportunities have been handed to me. I’ve had to go and get them,'' says Charles Jay.
For information, visit bycharlesjay.com
