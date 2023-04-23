SECOND ACT

Sterling “Trapking” Davis and Paulana LaMonier will showcase their stories on the third season of “Second Act.” — Courtesy of MailChimp

“Second Act,” produced by MailChimp Presents, is entering its third season. The show is a Vice-produced series that follows five people as they redefine their vision for personal success by embarking on new career paths.

Two outstanding individuals featured in the series are Paulana LaMonier and Sterling “Trapking“ Davis.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.