“Second Act,” produced by MailChimp Presents, is entering its third season. The show is a Vice-produced series that follows five people as they redefine their vision for personal success by embarking on new career paths.
Two outstanding individuals featured in the series are Paulana LaMonier and Sterling “Trapking“ Davis.
LaMonier is a former swim instructor and current journalist who founded Black People Will Swim to confront a major stereotype and make a real difference in her community. She is a strong advocate for Black women and has combined her passions for storytelling and swimming to spread her mission of encouraging more Black people to swim.
Davis is a former Atlanta rapper who has become an animal activist and is giving back to the community through the trap-neuter-return program. He is a passionate cat lover who saw an opportunity to bring more Black men into the cat-loving community.
Black people not swimming is not just an issue in North America.
“This isn’t just an issue in America,” LaMonier pointed out when discussing her work. “This is an issue in the U.K. as well.”
LaMonier is the child of Haitian immigrants and points out that there are tons of Black people who live on the continent that are swimmers. LaMonier also points out that this issue has ties to lack of access and systemic and economic racism, just some of the many contributing factors as to why more Black people don’t swim.
“There’s tons of organization similar to Black People Will Swim, such as Swim Dem Crew and the Black Swimming Association, two companies that are U.K.-based along with the swim cap company Soul Cap.”
The Long Island native explained how she came to be a swimmer. “I grew up swimming. My mom took a swim class as extra credit towards graduation. My parents also placed my sisters and I in a local swim program to keep us out of the house.
“My mom says I owe her a cut because it’s due to her that I know how to swim, hence moving me to start a business,” LaMonier jokingly adds.
Swimming, according to LaMonier, is more than just a form of exercise; it is also a social outlet. Many of her closest friends, many of whom she had known since childhood, were swimmers.
Another myth that prevents many Black people from learning to swim is the association of the skill with white people or whiteness.
“If you look at myself, and have been guilty of associating certain activities such as snowboarding as white,” LaMonier acknowledges. “But swimming is also a life saving skill.”
If encouraging Black people to swim is challenging, encouraging them to become cat owners is even more tricky. Davis, a successful rap artist, saw an ad for cat help and, as they say, the rest is history.
In 2015, he founded TrapKing Humane Cat Solutions. His goal was to break down stereotypes about cat rescuers and to bridge the gap between Black communities and predominantly white animal health care organizations.
The way that Trapking raises awareness contrasts with conventional animal rescue marketers. He uses his swag, they frequently lean on sympathy, which makes it more appealing and enjoyable.
“I have always been an out of the box dude,” is how Davis describes his journey into the cat rescue space. “I paint my nails, I dress weird, I’ve always been my own person.
“I always loved cats and interacted with them. Once I saw that it was rare to be a Black man loving cats. That’s when I realized I can make a difference.”
The other reason why many Black people stay away from cat ownership is fear. Some of it is based on folklore. Davis helps dispel the mystification by stating, “Dogs see us as superior, however, cats don’t. You have to earn their love.”
The pandemic also opened the door for more pet ownership as many were looking for companionship and animals provided that.
“Yeah, I found many Black men coming up to me and whispering that they were cat owners. I’m like you don’t have to whisper about this.”
People like LaMonier and Davis are great examples of how you can spread some joy into the world just by following your passion.
To watch the episodes of Paulana LaMonier and Sterling “Trapking” Davis, visit mailchimp.com.
