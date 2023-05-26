RUN THE WORLD SEASON 2

From left, Amber Stevens West as Whitney, Bresha Webb as Renee and Corbin Reid as Sondi in an episode of "Run the World." — Courtesy of STARZ

"Run the World" is back on STARZ, and our favorite ladies are dealing with the consequences of last season. Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid reprise their roles as Whitney, Renee, and Sondi, respectively, in season two. Andrea Bordeaux has left the series and her character is currently working on a book.

The second season will show viewers how Whitney (Stevens West) is coping without her fiance Ola, Renee (Webb) is stepping out on her own and Sondi (Reid) is navigating the hollow halls of academia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.