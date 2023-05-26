"Run the World" is back on STARZ, and our favorite ladies are dealing with the consequences of last season. Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid reprise their roles as Whitney, Renee, and Sondi, respectively, in season two. Andrea Bordeaux has left the series and her character is currently working on a book.
The second season will show viewers how Whitney (Stevens West) is coping without her fiance Ola, Renee (Webb) is stepping out on her own and Sondi (Reid) is navigating the hollow halls of academia.
The cast recently shared how this season peels back the imperfection of their characters and gives us a better understanding of who they are.
This season, the women aren't the only ones struggling with change. The men are also attempting to strike a balance. Ola, played by Tosin Morohunfola, is so determined to put his engagement behind him that he's flexing on a dating app.
“Black men hold a multitude of titles. We can be doctors and sexy," Morohunfola stated lovingly, referring to his character shirtless pictures.
Jay Walker, who plays Jason, is still estranged from his ex, Renee, but they are learning that the chemistry isn't so easily forgotten. Renee may not want him in her life, but she had no reservations about having him repair her cabinet.
“I don’t know if Renee explicitly had the thought, 'I’m going to get Jason over here and things are gonna go down,'" Walker explains. "I think it was a subconscious thing. For her, it was more a sense of comfort after a series of bad events.”
Ola and Jason have one thing in common: they both met their partners in college. A strategy was devised, but the ladies in their lives did not trust them enough to express their desire for change.
"I believe that is much more common now than it used to be," Walker's stated. "People are marrying later in life. Women are more self-sufficient and have more financial independence. So, if two individuals are going to be together, they must work together.”
In Ola's case, he needed accountability from Whitney.
“Real accountability is huge and would help all relationships," Morohunfola adds. "It’s not just saying sorry, it’s demonstrating it through actions once that happens their can be reconciliation.”
Men getting a chance to hold women accountable isn’t something that is often seen on television, especially when Black characters are involved. So the women were asked how they felt about portraying successful, but not always emotionally mature, women.
Stevens West recognizes how viewers are going to take issue with Whitney. She agrees that Whitney lacks accountability.
In her own words, “You can't just say you're sorry and expect someone to believe you. There's a lot more to forgiveness than meets the eye. I'm pleased that Ola and Whitney don't rush back into an unsustainable relationship. They must resolve their difficulties before moving forward.”
Renee feels betrayed even if she did not breach Jason's trust because they agreed to be these successful individuals constructing together. She adores Jason, but he appears to be preoccupied with his desire for something different. It's very normal for many women to imagine having the perfect wedding, marriage, and life, and when reality doesn't match, it causes an imbalance.
“It’s hard for her to see because she is still processing the change," Webb expounds on her character. "It becomes evident when she meets Preston. It’s at that point she has to recognize 'is this my only option,' and ask herself what [she] needs.”
Sondi, too, must make a difficult decision, a decision that requires her to step away from something familiar and toward her light.
“When you are in your 30s and you are in a situation that on paper seems ideal to everyone including your friends, but it doesn’t feel right," Reid explains, "how do you give yourself permission to go against the standard is the question she’s facing. [Sondi] ultimately is choosing herself even if it means walking away from what is easy and familiar.”
Our favorites' occupations and personal lives might shift, but Barb remains focused on Barb. This season, the ambitious editor, played by TV veteran Erika Alexander, is shown interacting more with the ladies. Alexander spoke on how Barb in her own way supports the ladies, but makes it very clear they aren’t friends.
“Luckily, I had a lot of practice with Max, [she] and Barb are very similar,” Alexander shares, referring to her character from hit show "Living Single. “Unsentimental, and they don’t pull their punches. They honestly don’t care if you get hurt, but they are fair. They are not afraid to hold those close to them responsible for their actions.”
"Run the World" is doing something exceptional for a show in its second season, particularly after the pandemic. It's getting better. The producers were not frightened to remove the band-aid and expose the flaws of these characters. Adulthood is particularly difficult in one's 30s, when the innocence and naïveté of youth begin to fade.
The newest season of "Run the World" drops Friday on STARZ with new episodes airing every week.
