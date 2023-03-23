GRAND VIEW CAST

The cast of "Grand Crew." — Courtesy of NBC Press

The NBC comedy series "Grand Crew," which features a constant stream of wine and good times among friends, has returned for a new season.

One of the things the writers are focusing on this season is a possible relationship between two of the main characters. Since they are both unmarried, the door has been opened for a romance between Fay and Anthony, played by Grasie Mercedes and Aaron Jennings, respectively.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.