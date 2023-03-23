The NBC comedy series "Grand Crew," which features a constant stream of wine and good times among friends, has returned for a new season.
One of the things the writers are focusing on this season is a possible relationship between two of the main characters. Since they are both unmarried, the door has been opened for a romance between Fay and Anthony, played by Grasie Mercedes and Aaron Jennings, respectively.
Since Anthony is fresh out of a breakup and Fay is a divorcee, our two favorites may turn to each other. Mercedes and Jennings discussed the second season and whether or not their characters would compromise the friendship dynamic for love.
For Fay, it's all about learning who she is outside of her marriage, but understanding that she’s new in the friend group and doesn’t want to disturb the balance.
“I think there are going to be a lot of fun and surprising twists this season, especially as it relates to Anthony and Fay," Mercedes said. "I think it’s tricky when you have friends who want to be involved, possibly romantically. I think what will be fun this season is seeing how they relate to each other outside of the friends group.”
One of the fun aspects for Jennings to play is that his character is terrible at hiding his emotions.
“Now that Fay blew up my relationship with Talia (Anthony's ex-girlfriend)," said Jennings jokingly, "I think that’s what everyone is trying to unravel. I think with Anthony in particular, he’s trying to figure out his true feelings for Fay; is there something there worth pursuing and will it affect the friend group.
"There’s also the added excitement of having a crush on someone but you’re not sure if they have a crush on you. You rather not know for fear of being rejected. So that’s what he’s dealing with.”
Both were asked about the benefits of pursuing a relationship with a friend. There's no need to be this fake persona because you're both aware of each other's flaws, but there's also the fear of becoming romantically involved and discovering that your friend's romantic side is lacking.
“I think in love you take a risk,” Jennings shared, “Especially when you’re thinking about jumping into love with someone you have a friendship with. There’s definitely an upside and a down side to it.
"On a personal note, I’ve always tried to have a close friendship with anyone that I’ve dated, however I understand Anthony’s feeling of hesitancy. Is it worth sacrificing a friendship for a temporary relationship?”
Mercedes mentioned Fay's newfound independence, particularly her ability to explore life on her own terms before diving into something new.
“One of the reasons I related to Fay is because of our similar paths. I separated from my ex-husband two years ago. We’re divorced now and really good friends, but when I got the breakdown for Fay, it stated all those things and I was like this is my life.
"There is that feeling of now what," Mercedes continued. "It’s about establishing who you are without this person that’s been such an anchor in your life. Like Fay, I made sure to have some alone time and now I'm ready to try again.”
"Grand Crew" is a refreshing show that depicts a side of Black life that we don't often see on network television. It's just people going about their daily lives. Some of it is sloppy and uncertain, but the majority of it is joyful. The show also depicts how many people find a community or surrogate family in a new city, opening up for the possibility of love.
Watch "Grand Crew" every Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.
