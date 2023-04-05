The first season of "Schmigadoon!" was a celebration of the golden age of Hollywood musicals. Now, the second season takes on the modern era. The cast discussed their approaches to this season, and creator Cinco Paul explained why he wanted to introduce these classics to a new generation.
Our favorites Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) are back, looking for a return to happiness, however this time the couple finds themselves in the world of "Chicago," "Sweeney Todd," "Cabaret," "Sweet Charity," and "Hair." The audience is getting a sexier and darker interpretation of the iconic musicals.
Strong, who millions of viewers know from her days on "Saturday Night Live," shared her reaction when she first received the script for season two.
“I was very excited. Cinco gave me a list of musicals that I could watch and individual numbers from things. It was exciting to hear it finally at the table read. It all came together.”
Key, who shares a similar background of sketch comedy in from his show "Key & Peele," continues to show his various talents. “It is a wonderful gift that Cinco gave to us where you get to do the comedic stuff, straight acting, followed by bursts of song that help move the story along.”
Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron, who play Danny and Betsy respectively, both have roots in musical theater, and thought the show does a good job of mixing the different performing platforms.
“I think we are all strange hybrids of multi-platform performers, meaning we enjoy the elements of film, TV and stage work," Cameron added. "Many of us are also musicians, so it's really wonderful to blend all of those worlds in a way we don’t normally see.”
Tveit, who originated the role of Christian in the musical "Moulin Rouge" on Broadway, shared similar thoughts.
“Everyone in the cast walks in all these different mediums in their performing life," Tveit added. "This show beautifully brings all of them together into one thing. It really calls upon all your different experiences and toolsets to make it happen.”
Many people remember Jane Krakowski from her time on the sitcom "30 Rock," but she fits right in with this show. When describing this season, the Broadway veteran, who won a Tony for her performance in "Nine," was overjoyed.
“I so love the decades that we are covering. I love that we are a troupe of players that we get to come back to as different roles. I have such a love of musical theater and I know Cinco Paul...has such a love of musical theater. It’s incredible that we got Broadway people along with a Broadway lover to make this great show.”
Jaime Cahill and Ann Harada joked that while they are not Krakowski, they each contribute significant elements to this season's entertainment.
“Well Cinco is brilliant at this,” Harada started. “He’s amazing at not just taking one musical, but several musicals from this time period and mashing them up in a way that’s really unexpected.
"It was his idea to make Jane the Billy Flynn character from Chicago. Who would have thought about that except Cinco.”
“Having grown up in Mexico City, these musicals may have come to us later but we got them," Cahill said of the impact of the musical has for him. "These musicals are from our time and I had the pleasure of playing Billy Flynn on Broadway. It was not only great to have the mashup of the musicals but the different dance styles in one number.”
A man that is no stranger to musicals is Tituss Burgess, it was fitting for him to help reimagine "Pippin."
“It’s not very often we get an opportunity to [look to] our icons for guidance on how to do the darn thing and say 'thank you,' Burgess said. "While Ben Vereen (who won a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in "Pippin" in 1973) is celebrated and has an illustrious career, he hasn’t had the proper thanks for the mainstream, and this is a tiny scratch of acknowledgment towards him.”
Paul is a true musical kid and explained why he felt this show was right for this modern era of television.
“It all comes from my love of song and dance, and everyone in the cast feels that same way," Paul explained. "We’re so thrilled to get the chance to do this. It’s kind of a miracle and I'm really grateful. But there is an audience that loves this and that makes this even better.”
"Schmigadoon!" may appear to many to be just another musical production, but it is much more intricate than that, and its producers and cast members are largely responsible for its complexity that is just sheer joy.
The show returns to Apple TV+ starting on April 5 with the first two episodes available to stream. New episodes come to the platform every Wednesday.
