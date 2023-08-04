The conclusion to “Secret Invasion” aired on Disney+ last Wednesday, putting a close to a series with many moving parts and providing viewers with new information about some of our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters. Much of the storyline takes place post “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel,” and possibly setting the stage for “The Marvels.”

“Secret Invasion” is Nick Fury’s time to shine. Having spent some time in space, the hard-hitting former commander of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to Earth. Though the dissolution of the Avengers delayed his return, Fury uses his return to resolve issues from his past. These are themes examined in season one.

