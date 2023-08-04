The conclusion to “Secret Invasion” aired on Disney+ last Wednesday, putting a close to a series with many moving parts and providing viewers with new information about some of our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters. Much of the storyline takes place post “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel,” and possibly setting the stage for “The Marvels.”
“Secret Invasion” is Nick Fury’s time to shine. Having spent some time in space, the hard-hitting former commander of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to Earth. Though the dissolution of the Avengers delayed his return, Fury uses his return to resolve issues from his past. These are themes examined in season one.
As the show wraps up its first season, the viewers learn more about the hard-hitting, cigar smoking man. These are the things we know: Nick Fury nearly regains his former self in the series’ conclusion, saving the president and, in turn, the world with the aid of a small, resourceful team. Gravik is defeated and the humans that the Skrulls had abducted are liberated after a grueling battle.
Ali Selim, the show’s director and producer, took the time to elaborate on several of this season’s pivotal plot twists.
When the series first begins, Nick Fury is a different character than he was in the films. Selim was asked about the thought process that went into making him more appealing for the smaller screen.
“In the series, Nick Fury is shown in a very distinct manner than in the film,” Selim explains. “The series enabled us to demonstrate more of his humanity. He is still the anchor, but he must return to the fundamentals to get the answers he needs.”
Another difference that viewers notice in the show was the absence of the Avengers. We know that they exist, but Fury doesn’t call upon them.
“This was Fury’s story, however it wasn’t something that was specifically planned but turned out to be the direction that writers wanted to take the series,” Selim said.
As if there weren’t already enough antagonists in the MCU, Gravik was introduced to us in. This character was created particularly for the show and is new to the MCU. Kingsely Ben-Adir embodies this role. In the finale, his attempts to become a godlike Skrull fail, resulting in his death.
“With Gravik being a new character, Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) gave us free range when it came to his powers, and hence we had more freedom in determining his faith,” Selim explained. “However, it was liberating to collaborate with VFX and the stunt team to determine Ben’s abilities and what the story would require based on his physique.”
One of the highlights of this season were scenes between Fury and Col. James Rhodes (Don Cheadle). It was especially surprising when the audience learned in the fourth episode that Rhodes was a Skrull Avenger. Selim shared what it was like directing the veteran actors through those scenes.
“Don and Sam were excited to work together. This made my job easier. They are both so talented and understood that this was a big turning point, not only in the show but in the overall MCU storyline.”
Gravik, who hoped to become a super-Skrull, was overshadowed by G’iah (Emilia Clarke) in the finale, leaving the subject of what she will do with her superpowers unanswered.
“I can’t say what will happen to her; it is up to the writers and Kevin Feige,” Selim shared. “I liked how she turned the tables on Gravik, and her association with Coleman’s Sonya opens up many possibilities for exciting new experiences.”
“Secret Invasion” may not have been the MCU fanbase’s favorite ending, but it wasn’t dull and opened new storylines that may be transferred in upcoming films.
