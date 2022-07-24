Issa Rae’s next venture into television is her new HBO show “Rap Sh!t,” which airs on HBO Max. “Rap Sh!t” depicts the lives of two estranged high school friends who band together to form a rap group. The show is now streaming HBO Max.
KaMillion is one of the show’s stars. “Mia Knight” is the name of her character. She is a young single mother attempting to improve her life for her child. Mia sees an opportunity to collaborate with Shawna, who is struggling to compete with the current hip-hop wave.
While KaMillion, who is from Jacksonville, FL, is new to the acting game but she has been certified by some of the best in hip-hop. She’s collaborated with Missy Elliot, Trey Songz, P. Diddy, Jordin Sparks, and Rihanna to name a few.
Her big break came when she was asked to write a song with Esmee Denter for Usher. Interscope Records chairman Jimmy Iovine offered her a recording contract and asked her to write a song for the rising PussyCat Dolls.
She has also appeared on “Love and Hip Hop Miami,” a platform that helped Cardi B and Amara La Negra launch their careers.
Her most recent project, “Self Made,” is now available on all streaming platforms and includes the hit single “Florida Lit.”
We get to see a different side of her in “RapSh!t,” she shared how that experience changed her while she was navigating Essence Fest.
“It was my first Essence experience and it was amazing to see different faces and shades of the Black people. I got the opportunity to meet a couple of artist that I admired and we got to premier the first episode of Rap Sh!t and everyone absolutely loved it.” she shared.
Issa Rae being attached to the project already creates buzz and some folks are going want a extension of “Insecure” however KaMillion explain the premise of the show as “Basically it’s like a country ratchet version of “Insecure” about two estranged friends who come together to accidentally form a rap group and the struggles that entails. We learn about the backgrounds of the girls as the season goes on.”
She adds “I think it’s very relatable because and I think it’s going to be very good for the culture.”
Her journey to getting the role of Mia Knight was pretty traditional.
“I don’t know exactly but I remember getting a phone call saying that they were looking for one of the hottest artists in Florida and someone threw my name in there. They sent me scripts and I ended up self taping. The script reminded me a lot about my real life and the rest, as they say, is history,” she explained.
In this climate, it seems that the industry only wants to make room for one type of artist. She shared what she hopes the series will do for female rappers.
“I don’t feel like it’s a pressure to be myself, it’s a pressure to be the best version of myself. I always strive for individuality and now in the rap game there are so many different girls that represent so many different things for different women. Everybody isn’t a “Barbie” or a “Hot Girl.” A lot of the girls that are coming out now have turnt music, twerk music but we also talk about our struggles.”
Many of the older women in the industry have shown support and love to the younger artists. In KaMillion’s case, her mentor is Trina.
KaMillion also shared what jewels she has learned from Issa Rae, another woman who has dared to color outside the lines.
“I’ve learned that you have to surround yourself with people that motivate you. Like all her friends are at her events and supporting her. She also put her own friends on. All her friends are part of her company. She taught me that if your friends are talented, put them in a position to win,” she said.
KaMillion is definitely being set up to win by being on “RapSh!t.” The show is currently airing on HBO Max.
You can follow KaMillion at @itsKaMillion on all her social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.