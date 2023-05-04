Setting aside whether the world really needs the equivalent of a “Bridgerton Cinematic Universe,” Netflix has taken that predictable plunge with “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a cleverly constructed prequel to producer Shonda Rhimes’ media darling. Reaching back to the origins of supporting players, the limited series offers additional insight to how this sumptuous society came to be, while showcasing its more mature denizens.

Oscillating between two time frames, the six-episode series features its namesake (Golda Rosheuvel) as the matchmaking monarch grousing about her adult children’s failure to produce heirs, flashing back to her assumption of that title as a lass (nicely played by India Amarteifio) when she enters into an arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest).

