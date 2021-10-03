PhillyCAM, the media center aimed at teaching adults and teens about video and technical production, has been a longstanding resource for anyone interested in learning about or creating their own content. Coming up on their 12th year of being on public access television in Philadelphia, the ambitious center has had to come up with innovative planning in the days of COVID-19. Since the pandemic put a pause on their in-person classes last year, PhillyCAM initiated the first People Power Media Fest, a virtual festival made up of workshops and events meant to engage with the community. This year, the festival returns under the theme of community media as community care.
“When you’re being seen through media and being recognized, [that] is a form of care. That resonated with a lot of us,” says PhillyCAM’s Gretjen Clausing. “How, through media, do we exhibit solutions and examples of how we can care for our neighbors. That’s kind of the theme for the festival.”
All throughout the month of October, PhillyCAM will hold both in-person and virtual workshops, radio broadcasts and other events centered on how documenting one’s community correlates to care. The People Power Media fest falls around the same time as some other important dates, such as Indigenous People’s Day and Media Literacy Week. More than just a happy coincidence, these holidays reflect the festival’s mission to bring representation into media.
“October is always a really special month for us because it is the month of many anniversaries and other national recognitions that connect to our work,” says Clausing.
Curated by the Philadelphia and PhillyCAM community, this year’s programming aims to bring together captivating pieces of local storytelling. From a television special on the importance of free speech to workshops on trauma and media, these events are sure to excite audiences. Who just a year ago experienced the festival entirely online. Now in its second iteration, the fest has moved from behind the screen to in-person, at least partially.
“It’s just a question of being flexible. Being a media organization and with everything that was happening over the last year and a half, we felt it was our responsibility to continue to actively find solutions for our members to be able to create their content,” says Gretjen. “The staff was incredible about throwing themselves into finding solutions to help folks make content safely and remotely.”
After assessing how to move through COVID-19 and the Delta variant safely, the PhillyCAM team addressed the need for the community to gather again and what better place than right outside the PhillyCAM studios.
“We are going to be manifesting our theme of community care in Philly style with a block party. We’re going to close down the street in front of PhillyCAM, we’re going to have our WPPM DJ, hopefully, lots of dancing and other caring activities. Really just feeling like we wanted to have a moment where we could bring people together,” says Clausing.
The Block Party takes place on Oct. 20.
This festival isn’t just about block parties and promoting PhillyCAM, but is also a call to the community, reminding them of their presence and their reverence for social organizing.
Attendees, students, soon-to-be producers and content makers can expect immersive projects, screenings, workshops, and more that will enlighten and inspire. For those looking to get started in their own media journey, PhillyCAM is the place for you.
For more information about the People Powered Media Fest or PhillyCAM, visit phillycam.org
