When Edward “Busta” Fields heard the hosts of “Sunday’s Best” call his name as a top 10 finalist in the BET gospel music competition, he had an out-of-body experience, he said.
“I almost passed out. In that moment, it was so surreal. Yeah, it was like I was living or seeing my dreams manifest right before me,” he said. “So that moment was something that I will never forget.”
Now Fields, the pastor of Ambassador Seed of Love Church in North Philadelphia, is inviting his supporters and his city to join him for a watch party this Sunday at James Logan Elementary School in North Philadelphia. The show, which is in its 10th season, airs at 8 p.m.
The 30-year-old pastor almost didn’t apply to be on the show, but decided to after a little encouragement from family and friends.
He said doesn’t like competition but thought he could make a difference through the show.
“In everything that you do, there should be a purpose behind it,” Fields said. “My purpose is to show other young African-American males that you can be a Christian, you can love God, that there’s nothing wrong with it.”
Fields said he was so shocked when he got the call to join the cast of the weekly singing competition that he dropped the sandwich he was eating at the time.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I knew that call was going to change my life forever.”
Fields said growing up in North Philadelphia prepared him for a life on the stage.
“North Philly and Philadelphia, in general, is a tough town, but I believe my hometown helped develop me to not be concerned about the naysayers or not be concerned with the critics. If we always focus on the critics, we will never be focused on our craft,” he said.
Fields has been interested in music since he was 12, when he started playing drums at his church and singing to patients at local hospitals. He said he never really took singing seriously until about seven years ago.
“One day, around the age of 23. I just started singing and people started noticing that I had something. From that day forward, I’ve been singing,” Fields said. “I’ve been all across the world … I’m just glad that my gift is a blessing to others.”
If audiences and judges love Fields’ singing enough to name him the best of “Sunday’s Best,” he will win a recording contract, a new automobile and a cash prize for the community.
The young pastor said winning the competition would mean a lot to him, but even more to his community.
“Winning would show me that hard work is not in vain. It will also be an opportunity to show other young talent, who feel like they’re never going to make it out, who feel like this is all that life has for them, that you can become something great,” he said. “God is able to do so much for you. You just have to be willing to work, you must be willing to be committed and diligent,.”
Win or lose, Fields said he’s learned throughout the competition.
“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t want to work,” Fields said. “I’ve gotten to where I am in life, all because of hard work. Being in this moment, it shows me that if you just keep your mind to it, if you just keep pressing, keep working, something good will come out of it.”
