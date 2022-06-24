Season 3 of "American Gangster" has returned to BET+, this time with Trap Queens.
This season, the show follows some of the most prominent female offenders. The series, narrated by the renowned rapper Lil' Kim, premiered earlier this month. This season will consist of five episodes, which will be available exclusively on BET +. Sydia Bagley, Lonett "Cookie" Williams, Pam Driskel, Tracie Dickey, and Demi "Mimi'Harrison will be included in the stories.
Each episode will follow their tumultuous journey from earning millions to heartbreaking tales.
In the words of Lil’ Kim “These women’s stories are mind blowing.”
Bagley, who hails from Philadelphia, shared her story of redemption and explained why she became a part of the series.
“I got involved with a friend he was in travel. He met Vanessa from the show I believe. They were having a conversation and she told him who I was. He replied I got a fabulous person, like a sister, who would be ideal for the show. She did some research on who I was, and the rest is me being on the show,” she said.
Bagley then explained how she met Lil’ Kim in prison.
“Kim and I met at FCI. Honestly, it was an organic relationship. She spoke to everyone just like me. We were in a small unit. You speak to people because it’s a compact space, but you don’t become attached to everyone. Our energy just meshed. She would say she saw a lot of herself in me. I was young when I went to prison, I was 19 going on 20. She ended up gravitating to my drive and wit. “
She went on to reveal the cause of her incarceration and how that affected her.
“I initially went to prison for armed bank robbery. I was chasing the money, chasing the lifestyle, just wanting to be a part of something greater than myself and provide for the ones I loved and cared for,” Bagley said.
She added that she still does the same things but as she states, “just without the violence and without the crime.”
Bagley channeled her energy into becoming a serial entrepreneur, still pushing herself to the limit, but with the goal of improving her life.
She also read a lot in prison and took advantage of the educational opportunities that were available. Bagley noted that Dansbury provided her with numerous services and that she was blessed to have wonderful friends who supported her when she was incarcerated.
“Faith has played a huge role. I’m way more conscious about the things I do cause now my fear is bigger in knowing God. I make sure that what I do in life is right because the consequences in the afterlife are way bigger than anything I do on earth,” she explains as a practicing Muslim.
Bagley was also quite open about her relationship with her children, especially with her eldest, who was too young to experience her as a mother.
“Before the show aired, me and my daughter weren’t on speaking terms, however since the airing, we were able to come to an understanding with her developing into a woman,” she shared.
Bagley went on to say, “I had to explain to her that I didn’t know how to be a parent. I was just winging it. I learned to forgive my own parents because once I became an adult, I understood better. “
Some may see "American Gangster" as another attempt to capitalize on Black people's demise for entertainment purposes, but it is actually about sharing the stories of the women involved.
It's an opportunity to demonstrate that, while they made mistakes that cost them dearly, they're also making the most of their second chances.
Bagley is a living example; she is the author of her own book; the first few chapters were difficult, but she aims to finish strong.
For information about the show and the ladies participating you can go to BET.com
