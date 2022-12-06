It’s holiday time and that means baking competitions on the Food Network and this year we have a Philadelphia participant. Antoine Hopkins is the pastry chef at Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell, PA. He is a graduate from the Art Institute of Philadelphia with a degree in baking and pastry.
Unlike other chefs Hopkins didn’t go straight to culinary school after high school.
Hopkins shared how he started his culinary journey and ended up being a contestant on the Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship” show.
“I didn’t go to culinary school straight out of high school. I was actually working for the TSA for about seven years. I ended up leaving just trying to figure out what I really wanted to do with life and find something that I was passionate about. I decided to go to culinary school and the baking and pastry program just happens to be the shortest program so that’s the program I choose just to get into the industry.”
He shared how his childhood influences influenced his love of baking.
“I didn’t always dabble in baking. Of course when I was a kid, my mom baked brownies and carrot cake. She would make stuff around the house and let me lick the frosting. So, I always admired people that could bake but I didn’t grow up baking. My real love for pastry didn’t come until culinary school,” he shared.
The main difference between being a savory chef and a pastry chef is the precision involved in baking. Hopkins helped clarify, “From start to finish everything has to be measured, everything has to be precise and you have to plan out what you’re doing before you do it. Additionally I learned being consistent and always having a plan is the key to being a successful pastry chef.”
Hopkins described how he developed his repertoire, citing French cuisine as the catalyst for pastry culinary standards. “I’m traditionally trained in French pastry but I learned that overall different cultures and discovering different spices have enhanced my skills as a chef.”
It’s one thing to become a successful pastry chef at a high-end restaurant, but it’s quite another to be featured on the Food Network.
“I was able to network and was friends with a lot of other pastry chefs. The producers also noticed my profile on Instagram and reached out to me to see if I’d be interested in applying to be a contestant on the show. I was a little hesitant at first because I didn’t think I would be selected but I ended up applying and boom, next thing you know I’m on TV,” Hopkins shared.
With the holiday season upon us and the stress of preparing large family meals, Hopkins shared some dessert suggestions to make your holiday gathering even more special.
“A Yule Log is a great display piece, you can’t go wrong with a decorated carrot cake and you can choose a different pie besides a sweet potato pie or apple pie.”
You can watch Hopkins compete on the “Holiday Baking Championship” on Food Network and Discovery+ Hosted by Jesse Palmer with 12 of the best bakers from across the country bringing holiday cheer to our television screens! Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Carla Hall help narrow down the best Holiday Baking Champion, one will be eliminated each week. The winner will receive $25,000 as well as a feature in Food Network Magazine!
