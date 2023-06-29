"Swagger," the show about a young talented basketball player's journey to greatness, is back and this season is stronger than ever.
In season two, our young gunners are in high school, tackling new issues while still battling for another basketball championship. Everyone is in a better place and now the big obstacle is getting a college scholarship.
All of our favorites have returned with some new great additions.
O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Ike “Icon” Edwards is back with the stakes being higher than before. However, our star Jace Carson (Isaiah Hill) finds himself tackling some new challenges now that his star has risen. The cast sat down to share how much their characters have grown in this season.
One of the new additions is Orlando Jones who portrays Emory Price, the athletic director at the prep school the boys now attend.
“I was a fan of the show and told Reggie (show creator Reggie Rock Bythewood) how proud I was of him," Jones explains. "I was proud and excited to join the show. He sent me a journal entry of my character, something that hadn’t occurred to me in a while, that sealed the deal.
"The part that jumped out to me was that Emory played all sorts of sports, and [with] O’Shea's character being a former athlete, both men are in the business of saving young men with a very different approach.”
Jones is not the only one bringing some changes to team "Swagger." Shinelle Azoroh's Jenna gets to have a life outside of motherhood. Azoroh talks about how fun it was to see another side to Jenna who's main focus was getting Jace to the next level in the first season.
“It was fun. Isaiah, he’s great and the rest of the kids, they are professional to work with. I really love that this season, Jenna is more trusting, especially when bringing suitors around," Azoroh explains. "I love the different colors she’s playing with because Black women are not always angry and it’s nice to see her get a chance to be soft this season.”
Tristan “Mack” Wilds plays Alonzo Powers. At the end of last season, Alonzo confronts his employers about doing more for the kids other than supplying them with athletic equipment. This season, we see Alonzo taking that new power to another level.
“Season one Alonzo had a harder time because we hadn’t seen Jace’s full potential," Wilds shares, "but in season two we know that he and the kids are winners, making Alonzo’s job a little easier.”
The star of the show is Isaiah Hill who portrays Jace. Hill talked about Jace’s transition from middle school to high school, and what comes with his character's new found fame.
“I knew once I saw how much we had grown that we weren’t going to be freshmen anymore," Hill said. "It was fun exploring this new journey and tackling this new chapter in Jace’s journey.”
The growing romance between Crystal and Jace is one of the things that fans were left with from last season. We don't see them together at the start of the second season, but each character is developing as a person while pursuing their dreams.
Quvenzhané Wallis, who portrays Crystal, spoke about why it was nice to see them focus on themselves for a bit giving, Crystal an opportunity to have agency over her life.
“It’s an honor to play Crystal. I grew up with her," Wallis said fondly. "I like that when the season starts, we don’t see them together. We see her getting her power back.”
"Swagger" is also one of the few shows that focuses on young people, particularly Black kids without any tropes. Both Wallis and Hill spoke on why they are proud to be working on a show that helps young Black kids see themselves.
“I am especially excited to see how this show marinates with the culture," Hill states. "I am honored to work on this show that doesn’t have any of the stereotypes that are often affiliated with shows like ours.”
“I hope that young people can see themselves in these characters, especially their growth," Wallis adds.
The newest season of "Swagger" is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday.
