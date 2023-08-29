The Netflix original drama series “Painkiller,” created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, is six-part series based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” and Barry Meier’s “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic.” The show examines the origins of the opioid crisis, with a focus on Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, owned by Richard Sackler and his family. The Sacklers have been dubbed the “most evil family in America,” as well as “the worst drug dealers in history.”

The series, starring Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick, is about the opioid epidemic’s rise in America.

