As the terms social distancing, self-isolation and self-quarantine have become an integral part of our vocabulary, television has become even more of a pipeline to the outside world, and the networks are making a concerted effort to keep us united, informed and entertained.
Beginning March 31 at 10 p.m. “Today” news anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hota Kotb will anchor the “NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic.” The series of in-depth updates will continue in the Tuesday evening timeslot for the next three weeks, with “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC’s” Lester Holt, who introduced the series on March 19 in collaboration with Facebook, also anchoring subsequent installments.
“I always thought 911 would be the biggest story I would ever cover,” Lester Holt told The Poynter Report. “But this is the biggest story we have ever seen.”
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to spread across the country at an alarming rate, a team of NBC correspondents from around the world will provide “critical real-time information” with the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus. The network states that during the one-hour broadcasts, viewers can submit questions to NBC’s Coronavirus Crisis Team, including NBC and MSNBC correspondent Dr. John Torres, top virologist and NBC News and MSNBC contributor Dr. Joseph Fair, NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC news senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle. In addition, key newsmakers will join the programs with updates on the nation’s response at both the federal and local levels.
“This affects the entire world. Each and every one of us,” Holt said. “This story is moving so rapidly that all we can do is provide our viewers with the best information we can when we get it. We’re doing our best to get answers.”
“There is no playbook” for covering a pandemic that has already changed life in the United States in many ways, says Rashida Jones, senior vice president of specials for NBC News and MSNBC, in an interview. While the primetime specials are only scheduled for the next three weeks, Jones reportedly states that NBC News is willing to keep it on air “for as long as there is a need, for as long as this continues to be relevant and people continue to engage. That will determine how long we do it.”
