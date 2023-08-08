He’s chased several tropical storms including Hurricane Ike in 2008. He covered a murder during his first day on the job. He even went with police to find the car of a missing woman in a storage unit, and what they found emitted a smell, he says, “You can never forget.”
So who is this Fred Shropshire — some kind of glutton for punishment? No. He is a well-seasoned and dedicated journalist, used to reporting on many aspects of the news. And he recently created some news of his own when he joined the NBC10 news team as the evening anchor.
The Emmy Award-winning newsman, who began his career near his home in New Bern, North Carolina, served as an anchor in other locales before joining the Philadelphia news team. With 23 years worth of reporting the news to his credit, Shropshire says it was his father who actually was responsible for his career choice.
According to Shropshire, his father, a military man who was affected firsthand by global events, was somewhat of a news junkie. “My father would watch all the news shows and read all the newspapers. When I asked him why, he said, ‘I have to pay attention to current events because whatever happens overseas affects our family.’
“He urged me to watch shows with him and to read the papers,” he continues, “all of which I found quite boring at the time — until the day I happened to see Bernard Shaw on TV. I was so impressed with his intelligence, and the way he traveled around the world, meeting all kinds of people and reporting on what he saw, that I thought about doing that myself.”
That interest was only heightened when Shropshire entered UNC Chapel Hill and, after seeing a newsroom in action and realizing how everything was done to bring the best stories to people, he was bitten by the broadcast bug himself.
Eventually graduating with a degree in journalism, today he is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, and in 2006, he was honored as a Distinguished Nelson Benton Lecturer for UNC at Chapel Hill Journalism School.
Additionally, he has been recognized with an RTDN award, regional Edward R. Murrow awards, and regional Emmy awards for his anchoring and reporting.
As an on air anchor for the station, Shropshire says he must meet many standards and possess many qualities.
“For example,” he begins, “the anchor is probably the most visible person representing the whole team. So I believe he must have many qualities. He needs to be knowledgeable on a wide range of subjects. It’s also important for the anchor to be connected with the community. And people need to trust him. Unfortunately, over the years we seem to have lost some of that trust, so we have to work hard to get it back.”
Moving here from the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, Shropshire says he is thrilled to be able to bring his wife and four children to live in the City of Brotherly Love and explore all it has to offer.
“I’ve only been here for a little while, but I’m already starting to understand the psychology of Philadelphia, along with all of its art and culture.”
A self-proclaimed history buff, Shropshire laments the fact that, “As the first capital of our country, I believe Philadelphia does not get credit for a lot of things, from their food to their sports. So now that I’m here, I feel responsible for offering some kind of balance, some perspective that can make things right.
“This is a wonderful city and I’m so proud and happy to now be part of it!”
