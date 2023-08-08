FRED SHROPSHIRE

Watch Fred Shropshire on NBC10 nightly news at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. — Submitted

He’s chased several tropical storms including Hurricane Ike in 2008. He covered a murder during his first day on the job. He even went with police to find the car of a missing woman in a storage unit, and what they found emitted a smell, he says, “You can never forget.”

So who is this Fred Shropshire — some kind of glutton for punishment? No. He is a well-seasoned and dedicated journalist, used to reporting on many aspects of the news. And he recently created some news of his own when he joined the NBC10 news team as the evening anchor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.