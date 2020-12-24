Comedian Craig Robinson is a man of many talents. Not only can the funny man sing, but he plays the piano as well. Starting this Sunday, Dec. 27, you’ll be able to catch some of his dance moves as he hosts Fox’s latest competition show, “The Masked Dancer.”
Much like “The Masked Singer,” the show will feature celebrity contestants wearing elaborate head-to-toe costumes and face masks that conceal their identities while performing, in this case dancing.
Robinson said he wasn’t sure what to expect as host of “The Masked Dancer” and he couldn’t imagine dancing in their full costumes.
“I don’t know how they did it, especially, some of the moves that happened on the show, but they sure did that thing,” he said.
Robinson said even though the costumes are a big part of the show, they took some getting used to as the host.
“When I was on ‘The Masked Singer,’ I was like ‘man this is a trip, do these costumes visit you and your dreams at night?’ But it was cool and you get used to it. That’s the crazy part about the show. But there’s a method to the madness,” Robinson said.
Soon it became normal for him to chat with a disco ball, a shark or even a tulip.
“You get to know these characters. You get to see them grow. Each one has a story. It got easier because it’s not so much you interviewing them because they don’t really talk back that much. There’s a special time when they get to speak but for the most part, just kind of staring at this face that doesn’t change expression,” Robinson admitted.
“The Masked Dancer,” which has been in pre-production since last January, still manages to surprise the seasoned comedian. Robinson, played Darryl Philbin in the hit “The Office,” starred in the “Hot Tub Time Machine” franchise and had a role in “Dolemite Is My Name.”
“The panel, they’re so intelligent, they know little things about the people’s lives. They know a lot of stuff. So each episode, I’m learning about people who they’re guessing about,” he said.
The judging panel includes “The Hangover” actor Ken Jeong, singer/choreographer Paula Abdul, “90210” actor/rapper Brian Austin Green and “High School Musical” actress Ashley Tisdale.
Robinson tried his hand at judging during the most recent season of “The Masked Singer” and he said it wasn’t for him.
“You got to show your work. I was never good at showing my work,” he said.
According to Robinson, the mystery is part of what makes “The Masked Dancer” so special.
“I think the appeal is that it’s a true secret. The only people that know are a couple of people including a producer and the person who’s in the costume. So you really are guessing what’s going on, which is sacred, because it’s like everything in this world is in your face and given away,” the comedian observed.
Even with all of the secrecy, hard work and dancing mishaps that’s gone into making the first season of “The Masked Dancer,” Robinson said he would trade it for anything in world.
“I gotta be honest, this is one of the most fun jobs I’ve ever had,” Robinson said.
The Masked Dancer premieres this Sunday following football on Fox and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox starting Jan. 8.
