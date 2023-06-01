"With Love" has renewed for a second season by Amazon Studios and the Diaz siblings are returning!
The romantic comedy series, which was inspired in part by "Love Actually," revolves around a Latino family and their relationships in Portland, Oregon. Steaming from the brilliant mind of Gloria Calderón Kellett, our faves reveal more of themselves and the audience learns if they get to live their lives happily ever after.
While deeply in love, Lily and Santiago reach a fork in their relationship. This season, we witness Lily (Emeraude Toubia) confronting life as a newly single woman. This season, our hopeless romantic may be pivoting with someone familiar, such as Nick (Desmond Chiam).
Chiam revealed whether or not he is breaching the bro-code and whether Nick is finally mature enough to be in a relationship.
"Emotions fall where they fall," Chiam says. "[Nick's] in complete denial about it, especially in episode one. Nick has progressed and is becoming a better person. That progress, in his opinion, does not include Lily because she has previously said that she is not in love with him."
Toubia cites a Spanish saying which means in English “In love and war, all is valid,” which sums up her thoughts on Lily this season.
“What can I say, Lily sparks love in these boys," she adds jokingly. "As women, we are constantly struggling with finding love. Balancing career and our dreams, societal pressures from our family and society. Lily has been living in this fantasy for so long, so when reality hit her, it hit her really hard.”
Santiago (Rome Flynn) isn't the only one who has to relearn how to live alone. Flynn, who is one of the only Afro-Latinos on television playing a key character on a Latin-themed drama, talked about how it feels to see someone like him on these shows, as well as Santiago's progress this season.
"It was one of the main reasons I was drawn to the show. It's always been my ambition to be a part of projects that have a strong sense of duty and integrity. I've never had the chance to play an Afro-Latino before. It's also a reflection of how people perceive Afro-Latinos to be and look like. It means a lot for Gloria to include me and my father (Andre Royo who is Afro-Cuban) on the show," Flynn explains.
Sol Perez (Isis King) and Dott. Miles Murphy (Todd Grinnell) are another fantastic couple on the show. They are demonstrating that love has no bounds between a cis-man and a transgender woman. In this day and age, when there is so much misunderstanding about what it means to be trans, the performers were asked how they felt about portraying this romance as just two people working together to love each other.
"I feel like if we don't really have representation, people only have their imagination to lean on," Perez remarked. "It is crucial to have someone like Sol, who has a career, family support, friends, and love since we all have those things in real life.
"It's just so wonderful to be able to keep playing this role. I have never seen a trans person with all four divisions. Seeing someone like Sol would hopefully help break down some of those boundaries."
"These two people who have just fallen in love, and that's really what this show is about," Grinnell says of Sol and Miles' relationship. ”Nothing else is important. Everyone should approach their daily lives with love. I believe that the prejudice and discrimination directed at the trans community stem from a lack of understanding and dread. When people observe their relationship, they should focus on the similarities rather than the contrasts."
Another strength of "With Love" allows parents to be more than parents. Too often, shows such as this primarily focus on the young couples on the show and dismiss that couples are rediscovering each other after having raised children. Jorge Diaz Sr. (Benito Martinez) and Beatriz Dias (Constance Marie) get to embody such characters.
They discussed what love looks like after raising children.
"We don't see after 40 love on television, especially Latino television, because we don't have that much representation," Marie explains. "Normally, when children fall in love, their parents rush in to encourage them but this is a well-rounded relationship. This is a couple that has overcome and worked through real relationship issues."
Martinez agreed and said, “The romance and falling in love again were explored in season two. As empty-nesters in real life, there is this wonderfulness and awkwardness that you have with your partner and ask 'can we do that now due to the fact that children are no longer home?'”
While all these couples are amazing, the couple everyone fell in love with last season are Philly’s own Mark Indelicato as Jorge Diaz Jr. and Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry. These two are going stronger than ever and they talked about how they feel being the sturdiest couple in the Diaz clan.
“We focused on the holidays in season one, and in season two we are focusing on these familia moments and one of them is life changing, especially the proposa," Rodriguez shared."It was great to see Henry do this grand gesture for Jorge.”
Indelicatoe felt similar, “I was really excited. I think that proposal and the way that we shot it and the way it all turned out lends itself to that whimsical, fantastic nature of the show. The show is still very much grounded in reality, but this portion made it fun as well.”
"With Love" is an excellent example of representation that does not confine characters to a box. These couples are adored because they remind us of ourselves, which is essentially what love is. Partners who learn and grow together.
The second season of "With Love" returns to Prime Video on Friday with new episodes available to stream.
