"With Love" has renewed for a second season by Amazon Studios and the Diaz siblings are returning!

The romantic comedy series, which was inspired in part by "Love Actually," revolves around a Latino family and their relationships in Portland, Oregon. Steaming from the brilliant mind of Gloria Calderón Kellett, our faves reveal more of themselves and the audience learns if they get to live their lives happily ever after.

