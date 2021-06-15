Welcome new generation of rich kids for us to obsess about.
HBO Max (which shares CNN’s parent company) has released a trailer for the “Gossip Girl” reboot.
The teen drama ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012 and helped make big stars of some of the cast, including Blake Lively and Penn Badgley.
The new version is developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series. The series will return viewers to New York’s Upper East Side, where a new generation of private school teens will experience “social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark,” according to HBO Max.
The new series will feature a new cast, but, like the original, it is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.
Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created and ran the original series, serve as executive producers on the reboot.
“Gossip Girl” premieres July 8.
