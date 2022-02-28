Monday morning, “Good Morning America” came to town to surprise and honor Benjamin B. Comegys School teacher Xiomara Robinson. To assist with the special surprise, Mural Arts Philadelphia lead teaching artist Jamee Grisgby created a mural right outside of the teacher’s classroom. Grisgby included the words “Say It Loud & Say It Proud” – a tribute to Robinson. Robinson helped complete the mural by signing it live on air.
'Good Morning America' surprises local teacher
- Tribune Staff Report
President Biden nominates federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. A historic choice that fulfills the president’s pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
