Monday morning, “Good Morning America” came to town to surprise and honor Benjamin B. Comegys School teacher Xiomara Robinson. To assist with the special surprise, Mural Arts Philadelphia lead teaching artist Jamee Grisgby created a mural right outside of the teacher’s classroom. Grisgby included the words “Say It Loud & Say It Proud” – a tribute to Robinson. Robinson helped complete the mural by signing it live on air.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.