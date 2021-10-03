She has an incredibly moving story and she’s not afraid to talk about it.
By the age of 15, Ms. Pat (Patricia Williams), also known by her street name Rabbit, was a single mother of two, selling crack in the inner city of Atlanta, Georgia.
At the age of 19, with two toddlers and a new husband, she was handed four more young children from her sister, who was struggling with drug addiction. But no matter what, Pat kept an optimistic outlook on life.
“All through the years, everybody kept telling me I was funny, so when a caseworker of mine urged me to try my luck at stand-up, I decided to follow her advice,” remembers Pat, who will take the stage at Punchline Comedy Club Oct. 7-9.
“So one night, I went to an open mic night at a club and when I started to talk people laughed at what I was saying. That’s when I realized maybe I could really do this,” she shared.
And she was right. She could do it and after ten years in the business she’s still doing it. And doing it well. Today she is a professional comedienne, author, podcaster and actress who brings a raw, in your face perspective to her work.
Over the years she has appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening, Nickelodeon’s “Mom’s Night Out,” and more. And she was just featured in the second season of the Netflix stand-up series “Degenerates.”
Variety Magazine hailed her as a “Top 10 Comic to Watch.”
Additionally, she now hosts her own popular podcast “The Patdown.” Her autobiography, titled “Rabbit” and written with co-author Jeannine Amber, was published and nominated for an NAACP Award.
“My show is doing great,” Pat volunteers. “In fact, it’s one of the number one shows on BET. I was blown away when I heard how well it was doing.”
But according to Pat, getting to that point isn’t easy. “Being funny is a hard thing to do, and making it in this business isn’t very easy. But you have to stick with it. Just don’t give up. You won’t always know if you’re good or not, but the audience will let you know. You don’t have to toot your own horn because if you’re good people will start to hear about you and it’ll just grow from there.”
Pat says she’s looking forward to coming back to Philly where she loves walking around and enjoying the city. “Philly has good food, good history and good people.”
Coming back also gives her the chance to do something she really loves to do. “I love doing standup,” she says. “I love making people laugh and it’s the one thing in my life I can control, which is not something you can do on TV.”
She has her eye on many projects and a big touring schedule looms in front of her. And perhaps, she hints, maybe another book.
“Who knows? I still have a lot to say. Yes, I’ve had a very hard background, but since you can’t change a thing, why cry about it? I say you can be anything you want to be. All you have to do is dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.