An industry veteran, Ernie Hudson is best known for his roles as Winston Zeddemore in “Ghostbusters” and Warden Leo Glynn in the ground-breaking HBO drama “OZ.”
He didn’t follow the conventional paths into the acting world. After being medically released from the Marines on account of asthma, he settled in Detroit and took a job with Concept East, the nation’s oldest Black theater company. To develop his talents as a writer and actor, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Wayne State University. He started appearing on TV shows as a guest star in the late 70s and eventually landed regular parts on Flamingo Road and St. Elsewhere. The role of Herbert “Magic” Williams in the reboot of Quantum Leap has helped him win over a whole new audience.
He shared his thoughts on the current state of the theatre industry.
“Due to the pandemic and the social unrest, it forced me to take a look at America and the real history and how we got here, which is pretty extraordinary. A lot of the stories that haven’t been told still need to be told but at least in the industry, it’s opened the door. I’m seeing things now. Honestly, 20 years ago I couldn’t even have imagined it and that’s great, in terms of diversity and inclusion in theater, television and even commercials” he shared.
Hudson was also part of the groundbreaking series “Roots” that had American mesmerized.
“I also know in our history whenever we (African Americans) specifically made strides there’s been this strong backlash. I remember coming out to Hollywood after doing “Roots” and my fellow actors thought ‘oh my god.’ ‘Roots’ was the biggest television show in history. It’s going to open so many doors, we are going to be in demand and it went just the opposite.”
The veteran actor has experienced many a Black wave from Blaxploitation which he explains “really was just movie making as in Black people getting involved in the creative process in front and behind the camera.”
He’s extremely grateful as he says “I’ve been fortunate to work through all these different periods.”
Hudson, who has seen these trends before, hopes that this creative period for Black people isn’t just another fad, but rather an opportunity to provide more opportunities to Black creatives, opening even more doors for the next generation.
On “Quantum Leap,” Hudson plays Herbert “Magic” Williams, the head of the “Quantum Leap Project.”
Unlike the other characters, Magic is linked to the original series, which starred Scott Bakula. (In season 6, Hudson joined the cast of the original series.) Williams is the only character whose life has been thrown into the void. He is the one who brought the project back to life. Things don’t always go as planned in the original, and this is where the adventures begin.
Hudson wants it to be clear “this is not a reboot but an extension and pays homage to the original series.” Today’s technology like special effects, cell phones and more, allows the audience to experience the show in a whole new way.
“It’s a show that brings people together through the idea of being able to step into someone else shoes, to be in their world during a time of crisis, seeing decisions made but being able to be understand why they made those decisions,” is what attracted the actor to this new version of an old favorite.
The new version seems to have resonated with the audience because “Quantum Leap” is getting an additional six episodes making that a full season.
For those that would like to catch before the show before returns, you can catch all six episodes currently streaming on Peacock where “Quantum Leap” is the number one NBC season series on Peacock.
