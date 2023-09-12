Fall television is looking a little different this season due to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) strikes. During an off-cycle, some fresh content was created. This is also an occasion to become acquainted with television programs that one may have overlooked due to the competition.
One thing is certain: football is back. The National Football Conference (NFC) champions Philadelphia Eagles began their season on Sunday, winning their first game. So, for television viewers this fall, the television landscape will be different.
Reality programming, as well as companies transferring content from their streaming services, will play a significant role.
“Yellowstone,” a CBS Paramount fa- favorite, airs on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. The Taylor Sheridan program is about the Dutton family and their Montana ranch, led by Kevin Costner as John Dalton III. As fans of the show are aware, “Yellowstone” deals with adult themes and language, therefore it will be presented in a more sanitized version on network television. Yellowstone will air after CBS’s “60 Minutes;” both series will premiere on Sept. 17.
On Sept. 24, Fox is offering “Krapopolis” by creator Dan Harmon who helped create “Rick and Morty.” This will be shown after Fox’s football double-header. The show will move on Oct. 1, sandwiched between “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”
Monday, Sept. 25, brings another Fox favorite, Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares.” The show follows the famed chef as he visits struggling restaurants, often putting his health at risk in order to help them get back on track. NBC is offering “The Voice” with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
Instead of the “9-1-1” block, viewers will be treated to 16 celebrities facing trials from the special forces selection process in “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at 9 p.m. on Fox. Some of the celebrities that are competing are NBA star Dwight Howard, chef Tyler Florence, Spice Girl Mel B., and Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore.
NBC is offering at 10 p.m. “The Irrational” starring “Law & Order” alum Jesse L. Martin. According to the show’s official description, “Alec Mercer is a world-renowned leader in behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.” The show also stars Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi.
“Loteria Loca” is making its debut on Monday, Oct. 2. The game show is a thrilling new series based on the ancient Latin game of chance, similar to Bingo, that millions of Americans enjoy every week. Jaime Camil hosts each episode, which involves two players competing head-to-head to choose cards that can either add up to enormous wins or reveal wild challenges. Each first-place finisher advances to compete for the grand prize of $10,000.
The CW has a slew of shows that its adding to their fall lineup. “Everyone Else Burns” is a British sitcom produced by JAX Media and Universal International Studios for Channel 4 that stars Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson. The six-part first season began on Jan. 23 in the United Kingdom with episodes being available on the streaming site All4. In May 2023, it was renewed for a second season. The first season of the show will be airing on Oct. 16.
The football favorite “Inside the NFL” made famous on HBO is coming to the CW starting on Sept. 5. The new format will feature former Pittsburg Steeler Ryan Clark as host, and his pivot castmate Channing Crowder, ex-Chicago Bears Jay Cutler and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and former Philadelphia Eagle Chris Long serving as analysts.
“The Swarm” is another European production from Germany. It’s based on author Frank Schätzing’s critically-acclaimed science fiction novel and follows a group of scientists as they strive to figure out what is causing the unusually hostile behavior of the ocean’s species. Having premiered oversees it’s making its American premiere Sept. 5 at 9 p.m.
On Sept. 19 on Fox are games shows “Name that Tune” and “I Can See Your Voice.”
Tuesday, Oct. 3, on CBS is “FBI True,” taking viewers behind the scenes with genuine agents recounting the true stories of their most risky and iconic cases, replacing the beloved Dick Wolf “FBI” block.
NBC is giving viewers “Found,” the premise is unsettling, shedding light on the harrowing statistic that over 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States annually. More than half of these reported cases involve missing persons of color who are frequently overlooked by the system. The show was originally slated for mid-season replacement but moved to the fall stars Shanola Hampton stars as Gabi Mosely.
Nov. 14, is the return of “Whose Line is it Anyways?” which makes it season premiere on the CW.
One of the most interesting offerings on this fall’s schedule is “The Golden Bachelor.” This is a spinoff of the ABC mega-hit “The Bachelor,” coming to your living rooms on Sept. 28. Gerry Turner, age 71, is a “hopeless romantic” who has been “given a second chance at love.” We will see how he navigates this search for love.
CBS is also offering “Ghosts” to give viewers a taste of original content. The UK version first aired in 2019 and is the blueprint for the American version which follows a similar theme. “Ghosts” floats into an American living rooms Nov. 16.
This television season will seem different, but there are some fresh offerings on the schedule that will keep viewers entertained, helping bridge some of the emptiness of the Hollywood strikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.