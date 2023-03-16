Damar Hamlin

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Damar Hamlin and host Nick Cannon in the “Sesame Street Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

 Pete Dadds

"Sesame Street" brought Damar Hamlin to "The Masked Singer."

On an episode that aired Wednesday night, the Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in January, surprised the audience and judges with an appearance.

CNN 

