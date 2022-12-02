There has been an influx of British shows arriving on American shores. “Riches” is the most recent addition to an already stellar lineup.
The series was created by Abby Ajayi, who has previously worked on “EastEnders” and most recently in Shonda Rhimes’ “Inventing Anna” series for Netflix.
“Riches” follows the exploits of the Richards family, who are stylish, privileged, and extremely successful. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) dies unexpectedly, the family’s world is turned upside down. His various sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control as his business hangs in the balance.
Ajayi shared her inspiration for this show that’s a heap of mess in a fun entertaining way.
“My mom used to watch Dynasty and Dallas, so I always loved seeing those subversive women on screen. I think they are more than strong women, they are complex. They are sexual, they have intimacy issues. They are provocative and all of that element. In the U.K., we don’t get to see Black women take up that type of space.”
Sarah Niles, who most American viewers know as Dr. Sharon from the hit Apple TV show “Ted Lasso” portrays Claudia Richards, the wife of the late CEO of the lucrative cosmetic brand. Unlike Dr. Sharon, Claudia has no issue showing her dark side especially when it comes to her family’s legacy.
The actress shared what it means for her to play someone who is so utterly unapologetic about her ambitions.
“Claudia is a different type of strong and overpowering. She’s not afraid to speak her mind so it’s good to play those types of parts where you get to stretch your skill as an actress and create a character like this it’s good fun.”
“Riches” does an excellent job of combining the American vs. British rivalry with the Nigerian vs. Caribbean heritage. demonstrating the diversity of the Black diaspora.
Mr. Richards has two sets of children, which adds to the intrigue of “Riches.” Nneka Okoye, Adeyinka Akinrinade, and Ola Orebiyi play the primary children. They discussed how their characters are dealing with the shift in the family power structure.
Okoye plays the youngest daughter ,Wanda Richards. “Wanda is going through a lot. She’s a daddy’s girl. She is someone that is at a complete loss over his passing. She’s hasn’t had time to process the loss before she hears about these two other kids. So naturally, she’s completely distrustful.”
Akinrinade, plays Alesha Richards. She takes a different stand on her new found siblings. “She’s the one that is most open to them. Yeah, she’s like ‘who are these kids and what are their intentions’ but quite quickly she comes with open arms to them and sees them quite a different way. She gives them a little bit more of an opportunity and chance than everyone else.”
Orebiyi plays Gus Richards, the son that grew up with all the finer things in life. His approach to the changes within the family is also a little different.
“Gus didn’t really pay the these kids any mind. He’s basically like so ‘his other kids are coming. I don’t want to be here but their coming.’ It became an issue when he believed they wanted to take what he believed to be his. That created a problem.”
Simon Richards, brought to life by Emmanuel Imani, is one of the strongest and most dynamic additions to the family. In his personal life, he is openly gay, and he plays an openly gay character in this family drama. The family accepts him for who he is; their disagreement is with him having access to the family fortune.
Imani discussed why having a family member like Simon on a show like “Riches” was important.
“Simon is incredible because typically Black people are shown as desperate for money but Simon is so successful in his own right. He is the child of an immigrant and he made a success out himself. Nothing was handed to him and he’s done all of that while being a queer man. Being a queer man in general is quite tricky but being a Black queer man within our community and our culture, it’s a difficult path to walk.”
He adds “I have so much love for this show and our incredible showrunner Abby. She was able to write these complex characters that aren’t monoliths. We got people in this that are sexy, messy and funny and not always having to be proper.”
“Riches” is a fun nighttime drama that touches on many themes, the most important of which is that Black people are complex, and within that complexity, there are many entertaining stories to be told.
“Riches” is currently streaming on Prime Video.
