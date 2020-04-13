Diabetes and pre-diabetes affect more than over 100 million people in the U.S., costing more than $325 billion each year. It’s now predicted that one in three children born since 2000 will develop the diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PBS’s new two-hour documentary “Blood Sugar Rising,” explores the lives of people with diabetes in communities across America and showcases the caretakers, physicians and scientists who are working to improve diabetes management and prevention as well as creating new hope for the future.
Narrated by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, she said what drew her to the project “Blood Sugar Rising” was her own history with diabetes.
“I appreciate working on projects like this; the more I’m exposed to the subject, the more I learn,” Merkerson said. “Like many others, my Type 2 diabetes diagnosis was a shock. Coming from a family with a history of diabetes, I didn’t fully comprehend the signs and symptoms or more importantly that I was actually showing them myself.
“Both sides of my family have a history with diabetes. My father died at 57 from complications of Type 2 diabetes. My maternal grandmother lost her sight. I had an uncle who had lower extremity amputations and one of my brothers suffers from the disease. What I realized is that we never, ever discussed diabetes as a family.
“One of the many facts you learn in this documentary is that by the time you are diagnosed with Type 2 the damage is already done,” she added. “When it comes to understanding the impact of diabetes, I don’t think my family is unlike most families which is why a documentary like “Blood Sugar Rising” is so important.”
The film tells the stories of individuals with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who received their diagnosis anywhere from infancy to adulthood.
Type 1 diabetes is genetic and causes the body’s own immune system to attack the pancreatic cells that create insulin, which regulates blood sugar. Type 2 diabetes, which can be affected by environmental factors like lifestyle, diet and weight, causes the pancreas to make too little insulin and the body to resist the insulin it has, according to the documentary.
The film also looks at innovations in diabetes care, showcasing the revolutionary changes of the last 50 years like new devices, medications, and life-saving surgeries.
In the series, Ed Damiano is among the individuals who is highlighted. Since his son David has Type 1 diabetes, Damiano was inspired to create a “bionic” pancreas to automatically regulate the disease so David can safely go off to college and begin to live independently.
Other individuals highlighted in the film include: Karen Washington, who spearheads the building of an urban garden in Bronx, New York to increase healthier food options in her neighborhood after the lost of her brother from diabetes; Monteil Lee, a talented rapper who is trying to avoid the amputation of his foot after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes eight years ago; the Smith-Holt family, who son died at age 26 after being unable to afford the increase cost of his insulin; and Nicole, who was diagnosed with diabetes as a teenager, is seeking a rare kidney-pancreas transplant after having complications.
“As an advocate for diabetes education, it is gratifying to be a part of something that gives you a comprehensive look at the disease,” Merkerson said. “An explanation of what happens to the body, the history, the statistics, who is suffering from the disease, the difference between Type 1 and Type 2, personal stories from individuals and families who are fighting daily.
“You hear from physicians at the forefront of diagnosis and research; you learn about the progress that is being made for early detection and treatment. I was pleased to see individuals and the families that were so willing to share their journeys. Nicole, Monteil, The Holt family, and Karen.
“Then there’s the doctors who not only suffer from diabetes, but are also at the forefront of advancements in treatment and research,” she added. “It’s important to know that we are not alone in fighting the disease. With millions of people suffering from diabetes, this documentary is timely.”
Merkerson says she hopes that through the documentary people will gain better understanding of diabetes.
“The biggest thing that I want people to take away from this documentary is the knowledge of where the disease comes from, how we can be proactive in our health care, and the advancements that have been made including continuous glucose monitoring systems,” Merkerson said. “My advice to people who have diabetes is to not be too hard on yourself.
“Maybe you start focusing on what you eat first,” she added. “One thing at a time ... it’s all about making lifestyle changes. If your doctor prescribes medication start a routine that you can follow, be vigilant. Most importantly, a diagnosis of diabetes is not a death sentence. You can live a healthy life with diabetes.”
“Blood Sugar Rising” will air on PBS on Wednesday, April 15 at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.