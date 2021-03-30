ABC’s sitcoms “black-ish” and “mixed-ish” are back.
Fan favorites Miles Brown, who plays Jack Johnson also known as Baby Boogaloo on “black-ish”, and Arica Himmel, who stars as a young Bow on the hit show “mixed-ish”, gave a sneak peek into what’s to come on the new episodes.
“We just finished wrapping season seven. And it’s crazy to even think how we’ve gone this far,” said Brown.
Crazy is also what viewers can expect from the latest season of “black-ish”. Brown’s character Jack decides to go vegan which creates quite an uproar in the Johnson household.
“This is a crazy episode to even talk about. Jack goes vegan, which is crazy to even think about because Dre is a huge meat lover. They always eat BBQ together,” said Brown.
Dre, Jack’s father, is played by comedian Anthony Henderson and chowing down on home-cooked ribs and other meats drenched in bbq sauce has become a tradition between the two.
“So I can’t wait for you guys to see that and for the rest of the season, it’s going to be awesome. I can’t really talk about the rest of this season because I will give it all away. Just expect [that] we’re going to always end out any season the way that we’ve done every time,” he said.
The show has been a hit since its debut in 2014. Drawing attention from former U.S. presidents Obama and Trump, and other celebrity folks.
One thing that seems to ring true is that the shows are relatively relatable. “black-ish” and “mixed-ish” try to balance non-reality and everyday life by incorporating current events, trends, pop culture, and Black traditions in their scripts.
“It is one of the first things that I noticed when I first started the show,” said Brown. “So many things that we do are so relatable. I would say it really started off with the creators of the show Kenya and Anthony, that they had a vision, and they started off really talking about topics that they’ve already been through. The first season or two was all really ideas that happened in Anthony’s real life. I don’t know how they keep continuing to do it. We just keep talking about more relatable things every day,” said Brown.
Himmel is also excited to be back with her cast mates. According to the actress, fans should be prepared for a great season and a lot of laughs.
“There is definitely going to be a lot of laughs happening and a lot of crazy awkward moments as well. You’ll also see Rainbow’s search to learn more things and also her appearance[begin to change]. Rainbow, she’s becoming a little more of an adult now and she has certain expectations and so does her parents. You’ll see them come together in that,” said Himmel.
Although Mix-ish is filmed in Los Angeles. New York is home to Himmel. The New York City native and Pennsylvania neighbor is no stranger to Philadelphia as well.
“Actually, I am a Phillies fan. My grandmother and my grandfather are from Philly. I’m always going to Philly and going to the Phillies games. I love them,” she said.
When Himmel isn’t enjoying the company of her family and friends she is having a good time tapping into her character Bow. She says it’s lots of fun and she can often relate to her character’s spirit and personal struggles.
“First of all, I feel like Bow is such a fun person, not being too hard on herself. I feel like I’m also a fun person. But also, I would say in terms of finding her identity, that can be a struggle for her sometimes and I feel like sometimes I find myself in those situations where it’s a struggle for me. So I’m able to relate to her that way as well,” said Himmel.
When asked what makes her the happiest about her work she replied, “ probably the fact that I have so many options within my work.”
“When it comes to the characters that I play, and just all the roles in general and how there are so many different ways in acting that you can elevate a line or do something in the script. Acting is my passion, so it’s awesome that I’m able to have all these opportunities where I can do fun things or do more serious things, and I’m able to play all those roles,” the actress said.
