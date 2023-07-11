“The Afterparty” is back with some old and new pals, this time at a wedding with Zoë’s sister, Grace (Poppy Liu), getting married. The occasion gives Zoë (Zoe Chao) and Aniq (Sam Richardson) a chance to further cement their rekindled relationship. Sadly, as in the previous season, when this colorful crew unites, death and mayhem ensues.
This time, they are trying to keep things under wraps so they call on Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish). At this wedding, we are introduced to new characters Travis (Paul Walter Hauser), Hannah (Anna Konkle), Sebastian (Jack Whitehall), Isabel (Elizabeth Perkins), and Vivian Wu (Vivian). The new standout additions for this season are Ulysses (John Cho) and Feng (Ken Jeong).
One of the reasons the show is so successful is that everyone stays quiet about who the eventual murder is. Richardson, who is back for season two, told The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner, “The whodunnit is such a big, important part of the show, so if anybody reveals that, it dips into all of the work that we’ve all been doing, so I think they really just trust everyone not to spill the beans.”
Haddish echoed the secrecy aspect to Gardner, “But I’m pretty good about not exposing any secrets anyway. Plus everything is digital so I wasn’t taking anything home with me.”
John Cho and Ken Jeong, the two great additions to the second season, play brothers who are polar opposites but each character is vying for attention. Their relationship plays a major role in the events that play out over the weekend.
The two veterans share what it was like working with each other and leaning into these over-the-top personalities.
Cho, who in recent years has done more drama, welcomes this return to comedy. Ulysses is as over-the-top as a character can get; he’s part ridiculous and part zen.
“I was feeling both that this is going to be fun and insane,” Cho said of his reaction when he first read the script. “I was eager to get my hands on this ridiculous person. As I read the script, everything with him kept topping itself. It was really fun.”
Jeong, who viewers get to see on “The Masked Singer” each week, is no stranger to comedy. He portrays Feng, a father who is trying to live up to being the hero his daughter views him as, but deep down he’s hiding out in the open. He also lacks tremendous self-awareness.
“Thank you, that’s exactly how I view him,” Jeong states. “I see him as an eager to please person, not so unlike myself, and at times I overdo it. That’s how I am in my personal life with my wife and daughters, one who’s also named Zoë.
“I really related to this character. Feng is desperate because he’s eager; unlike him I have self-awareness and he doesn’t.”
It was asked of Cho how he was able to contain his composure during filming, especially in scenes where he had to rely on his physicality. It seemed during those moments that Ulysses was at an extreme state of ridiculousness.
“Anything seems to go with him, which is a really fun character,” Cho explains. “There are certain comedic characters that seem realistic. For instance, Kraemer is a character where you go ‘OK that tracks,’ and Ulysses is in that ilk where you accept anything from him and that’s really freeing.”
Another reason why these two characters are two sides of the same coin: each character is masking internal pain. Feng doesn’t want to disappoint his child and Ulysses is longing for love. In a world filled with people making reels of perfection to cover their imperfections, these characters utilize bravado to mask pain.
“I talked to my wife about how I would feel with my own daughter getting married. What type of anxieties would I feel? There is this pressure to be everything, especially for your family,” Jeong lovingly observed.
Cho expounded on how social media plays into this. “Each of the characters has a public-facing personality and a private-facing personality. As we go through the murder mystery, we learn what is a front and what is real.”
“The Afterparty” is a show that uses humor to peel back the flaws of each character, hence episodes are dedicated to the different individuals to help the viewer understand that all is not as it seems. It’s the peeling back of the façade that makes the show more than the usual stick.
Season two premieres on Apple TV+ on July 12 with the first two episodes available to stream. New episodes releases every Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.