The first season of Apple TV’s “Foundation” demonstrated that adaptations of Isaac Asimov’s ostensibly unadaptable novels are possible given sufficient time and resources.
This seminal work has been expertly adapted for the big screen by showrunner David S. Goyer, who has skillfully woven together complex ideas such as clone emperors and psychohistory. Nevertheless, it is crucial to note that this is an adaptation, and as such, modifications were required.
The first season concluded with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger as Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) discovered herself stranded on a ship with her biological mother, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), despite the fact that they were born a century apart. Moments later, the second season begins with two fiercely intelligent and powerful women attempting to define their relationship. As is typical for “Foundation,” however, there is no time for such reflection; they must immediately find a means to survive and return to the stars.
The stars shared their thoughts on the second season in a recent interview that was conducted prior to the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.
Llobell spoke on the new family dynamic and what it’s like to be unapologetically Black on a show like “Foundation,” and how Gaal is having to adjust to learning new important aspects of her life.
“She does really well with playing catch up; she keeps moving, that’s the best trait about her,” Llobell explains. “Her perseverance throughout everything that is thrown at her and she makes it work which is inspiring to me and something I want to live my life by more. ...I hope people see that when watching the show.”
“I think there was a thing where Salvor has been planning it since she found out, so in her head she’s already lived it a few times and is excited but is nervous,” Harvey’s shared. “There are so many feelings that she just ends up revealing it, but it’s a big blow for Gaal.”
Lee Pace is the merciless Brother Day. He’s determined to hold on to power, and assisting him in this web of power is Dermezel (Laura Birn), his android. The two spoke of their dynamic and how their relationship plays an integral part in the balance of the Empire.
“He’s obsessed with control,” Pace shares, “but that’s a problem for many of us here on Earth, that we feel we must be in control of the whole galaxy. That’s the fun problem of Brother Day. He must keep control but there’s no control to be had.”
Birn spoke on what it’s like portraying an android and if Brother Day is really her master, or if she is the one calling the shots.
“I think Dermezel is very aware; she never makes a number out of herself in terms of saying ‘I know more,’ but internally she definitely feels that way,” Birn said. “Behind the scenes she’s really the one in control, giving Day the illusion that he’s calling the shots.”
If Brother Day is the power-hungry leader then Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) is the quiet plotter. Brother Dawn is the youngest member of the Genetic Dynasty and is supposed to learn from his brothers, but this season we see him quietly, but effectively, informing the audience that he’s not so fond of being part of this trio.
“It’s so interesting,” Bilton explains, “I think it’s very clear from season one and two that [Brother Dawn] fully appreciates how difficult the job is [the middle throne], but he clearly wants out. It’s not necessarily that he wants to jump ship but more like he can make the job work for him.”
The architect behind much of the chaos is Dr. Hari Sheldon, played by Jared Harris, who predicted much of what’s unfolding in the Empire but not to a certain extent.
“Everything has gone completely out of control in this one version of the character since the purpose of the Raven, where Gaal meets Hari,” Harris explains. “[Gaal] wasn’t supposed to be there, and between the two of them, they were going to form the second foundation, so none of that happened. When we catch up with them 130 years later, the plan has obviously changed.”
The show’s creator, David S. Goyer, had no clue that so many of the themes explored would be representative of the society we live in today.
“I am a little sad about that,” Goyer shared. “When Isaac Asimov wrote this, it was on the tail-end of The Cold War. So when we started writing season two, I never imagined we would be in a cold war environment again.”
“Foundation” is a show set in an alternate world, but many of its topics are relevant to today’s society, a true example of art imitating life.
Two episodes of “Foundation” are available to stream on Apple TV+ with new episodes dropping every Friday.
