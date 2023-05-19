In Central Park, a college student gets shot. The investigation ties together a series of strange citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family breaking under the strain of their many secrets.
This is the setting of the new Apple TV+ series, “City on Fire,” currently streaming. On the show, there are several relationships that will leave viewers reeling, but none more than the one between strait-laced Mercer (Xavier Clyde) and troubled rock star William (Nico Tortorella). The two play lovers who recently moved in together.
Mercer, who teaches at a private school, gets roped into an extended drama in order to learn more about William’s upper society family. William desperately attempts to escape all things related to his family via his underground struggling rock career. Making matters worse are William’s addiction and Mercer’s grappling with his sexuality where his family is concerned.
The actors portraying these two lost souls recently sat down to discuss the complexity of the relationship amongst the show’s many twists and turns.
Mercer and William have an intense argument, it is one of the most painful scenes in the series. Mercer screams at William, “One of the conditions of my moving in is that you stop doing drugs.” Many people who view this will know that you can’t love a drug addict into stopping.
Clyde explains the scene from Mercer’s perspective. “You have this person that you love. Mercer is very much a dream who tries to find the light in everyone. He very much believes he can fix anyone, however the reality of the challenges of addiction hasn’t set in yet for Mercer. Add on that this is Mercer’s first love.
“For Mercer,” Clyde adds, “he feels that William’s addiction is just a bump in the road to their happy ending.”
On the other side is William, a man that is running away from his legacy but doesn’t apologize for who he is, addiction and all. Tortorella is familiar with Williams’ battles.
“I have been in a version of this relationship on both sides of it,” he shares. “I have been the addict in a relationship, I have been the sober one in love with an addict in another relationship. It’s never easy. There’s always a third spirit.
“As much as William wants to totally give himself to Mercer and this relationship, unfortunately the addiction has more power over him. He does appreciate Mercer’s openness and unconditional love.”
The good news is that both William and Mercer grow as the series progresses and they are forced to deal with a murder of a young woman and how that event exposes people that are close to them.
“City on Fire” shows a varied amount of relationships and, oddly enough, Mercer and William’s may turn out to be one of the healthiest compared to their counterparts.
The show is another strong outing for Apple TV+ who made a commitment to offer their audience new faces and television shows that leave viewers guessing this year.
You can catch the first three episodes of “City on Fire” out now with new episodes dropping every Friday.
