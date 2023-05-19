CITY ON FIRE

From left, Xavier Clyde as Mercer and Nice Tortorella as William in an episode from “City on Fire.” — Apple Tv+

In Central Park, a college student gets shot. The investigation ties together a series of strange citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family breaking under the strain of their many secrets.

This is the setting of the new Apple TV+ series, “City on Fire,” currently streaming. On the show, there are several relationships that will leave viewers reeling, but none more than the one between strait-laced Mercer (Xavier Clyde) and troubled rock star William (Nico Tortorella). The two play lovers who recently moved in together.

