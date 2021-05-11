He might have become a professional basketball player but says he wasn’t blessed with the height he thought he needed.
What Brandon Leake was blessed with was a wonderful way with words. In fact, Leake’s way with words led him to be declared the winner of the “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) competition in 2019 – the first-ever spoken word poet to win the title.
Leake won with “Pookie,” a piece about his mother’s fears for him every time he left her house. “It’s an ever-evolving poem. The dates and names change as the years go on, but I believe it’s still relevant – unfortunately.”
The Stockton, California native explains his beginnings with writing poems: “In college, after the death of one of my best friends, I needed an outlet to share what I was going through, so I used the spoken word.
“And by the time I was 18 I had attended 18 funerals, so I was a real pro at that time,” he adds.
Leake had first tried out for AGT in 2017 but didn’t make the cut. “Because of that, I knew I needed to work harder, so I began studying other writers. I began studying comedians and musical artists. That way I knew I could grow as an artist.”
And he was right. Two years later, when he again auditioned for the show with a piece about his younger sister, Danielle Marie Gibson, who died in 1997 when she was just 8 months old, his words won the hearts of the judges. And even later, he won the hearts of America and walked away with the championship.
As for winning the competition, Leake points out that not only did nobody with his talent ever win the title, but no one even made the show doing spoken word poetry.
But with that win, Leake’s been able to tour the world — from New Zealand, to Mexico, to Canada and 36 states around the country – familiarizing people with his art form. On May 12, he’ll be performing at Philly’s Punchline Comedy Club.
Today, Leake describes himself as “a spoken word entertainer, which is an art form that has a lot of similarities to comedy, where we don’t get a chance to rely on anything else besides our voice and our words. Comedians and poets both fill tension with our words. The beauty of the spoken word, though, is that I don’t just have to make you laugh. With my words I can make you cry, smile. I can even make you angry. So I can make you feel things anyway I want to.
“At Punchline, I’m going to give people comedy,” Leake continues. “I’m going to give them laughter and a little bit of what they want. But I’m also going to give them what they need. It’s going to be an hour of supreme narrative telling. You’re going to hear about my life from beginning to end.”
Leake is now using the money he won from AGT to invest in further developing his talent, teaching workshops around the world and, in particular, teaching youth in his hometown of Stockton.
In addition, Leake says he’s also looking forward to writing, acting and directing movies and television shows. With that in mind, he also has a short film due out in October that he wrote, directed and acted in.
For the future, Leake says he wants to do it all. “I love going into schools and teaching. I love doing workshops. I love writing. I love hopping on the stage and performing. I love it all. I don’t ever want to put myself in a box. I look forward to doing everything I can.”
