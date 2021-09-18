He is “The Greatest,” even if he said so himself.
But he’s not alone in his self-appraisal. Millions of fans have agreed with him over the course of his fabulous career – including famed film maker Ken Burns. In fact, Burns, who has produced many exciting and informative films on a variety of subjects, has completed “Muhammad Ali,” a new four-part documentary which will air on WHYY-TV 12 Sept. 19-22. from 8-10 p.m.
The new series, which was in development for six years, was also written and co-directed by Burns’ daughter, Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon.
Sarah Burns is the author of “The Central Park Five: A Chronicle of a City Wilding.” And along with her father and husband turned the book into the award-winning film, “The Central Park Five.”
And although she had originally been planning on going to law school, that’s the project that led her into entering what she now calls the “family business.”
Today, looking back at the many projects she’s been involved with, she insists her decision has been a very good one. And her involvement with the latest project on Ali has been extremely rewarding. “Ali was chosen mainly because of his rich, complicated life,” said Sarah Burns. “We felt his was a great story and no one had ever pulled all the threads of that story together before.”
“Muhammed Ali was the very best at what he did,” said Ken Burns. “He was arguably America’s greatest athlete, and his unflinching insistence that he be unabashedly himself at all times made him a beacon for generations of people around the world seeking to express their own humanity.”
However, according to Sarah Burns, “While Ali is largely celebrated as an icon of American sport and culture, he was not always widely embraced, especially for his involvement with the Nation of Islam, and his refusal to be inducted into the United States Army.”
Still, she adds, at the height of his fame, Ali challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases and notions about what roles celebrities and athletes play in our society, inspiring others to follow his lead.
“Ali is rightly celebrated for his athleticism in the ring,” said Sarah Burns, “but he was equally heroic in his willingness to stand up for what he believed was right.”
“Ali’s principled opposition to the Vietnam War and deeply affecting message of racial pride were remarkable then and equally so now,” adds McMahon. “His actions and words speak to his character and also to his influence as an athlete who used his celebrity to speak out about injustices that he could not tolerate.”
Ali’s story is full of contradictions, and some behavior that surprised not only Sarah Burns, but may surprise viewers as well. For example, she notes, he endlessly trumpeted his own greatness as a boxer, but anonymously donated to save a Jewish old age home, made surprise visits to pediatric hospitals, and signed autographs for every last fan.
“With this film we hope people will come to know Ali as a three-dimensional character,” she said. “He was by no means perfect, but did a lot to make himself standout as someone special.”
