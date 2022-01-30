Longtime 6-ABC news anchor and reporter, Rick Williams, calls it an honor and a privilege to take over the anchor chair at 11 o’clock.
“You don’t replace an icon like Jim Gardner who’s been doing it for four decades, you just pick up where he left off. And when management at 6-ABC told me I would be that person, I felt very proud but also humbled. It’s quite an honor,” said Williams.
It’s a new position, but then again, it’s not. Williams has filled in for Gardner on several occasions when he was away or on vacation and is a professional journalist with 30 years of anchoring experience.
“I’m delighted that Rick Williams will anchor Action News at 11 p.m. following Jim Gardner,” said Bernie Prazenica, 6-ABC WPVI-TV Philadelphia President and General Manager. “Rick is uniquely qualified by his 30 plus years of experience in anchoring Action News in the morning, noon and evening. His knowledge of our region and deep roots in our community make him the perfect choice.”
Before Williams’s elevation to the 11 p.m. news, he co-anchored Action News at 5 p.m. and Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL-17. He’s also reported for Action News’ weekly “Crimefighters” series and co-anchored Action News Mornings.
“I’m surrounded by the most competent people at Action News, and I know they are in my corner,” said Williams. “That’s part of the success of the 11 o’clock news as well, wonderful journalists who are committed to making sure Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley are well covered.”
One of his current goals in his new position is to continue to have a hands-on approach to the newscast as Gardner did.
“I take pride in being able to help determine what stories will be in that half hour and making sure everything we report is fair and accurate,” Williams said.
Nearly two weeks into the new position, he shared that things are “so far so good.”
“I’ve had a few butterflies, but that’s natural,” Williams said.
“Having a professional relationship with Cecily and Ducis already has helped,” he said. “Again, I’m not unfamiliar with this broadcast because I have filled in many times, and I am simply picking up where Jim left off, not replacing him. You can’t replace a Jim Gardner. And thanks to family, friends and viewers, it will be a wonderful experience for all of us.”.
As far as feeling any pressure, Williams said, “the only pressure is to make sure I can continue the journalistic excellence set forth by Jim after 40 years.”
“I’ve been ready for this challenge and I welcome it,” said Williams.
Having anchored every newscast and covered some of the biggest stories in Philadelphia and beyond, Williams earned the respect and trust of countless viewers.
“Thanks to social media, I have heard quite a bit from fans and viewers and much of it, if not all of it, has been supportive and congratulatory.” he said. “I am thankful that they already know my body of work, and hopefully, they will continue to watch Action News at 11.”
