“Godfather of Harlem” has returned for a third season starring Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson and Giancarlo Esposito as Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr. These formidable actors, along with some creative license, breathe new life into these powerful historical figures.
Music director Swizz Beatz is one of the key creatives responsible for the rhythm behind this MGM+ show. He sat down to talk about how he approached the newest season of this iconic show as things heat up in Harlem.
This season the family dynamics are being examined more. Swizz explained how those decisions come back to haunt Bumpy.
“Bumpy has a pretty hard rollover being a leader, father and husband,” said Swizz. “He had to deal with the whole world watching his every move, especially in the streets. I do respect that he takes time to solve those issues separately.
“He’s maintaining a calm demeanor throughout this process. Bumpy is being tested this season because last season everything was going his way until the season finale when everything burned in the warehouse, so he needs to regroup.”
One of the storylines that gets examined this season is Bumpy’s daughter/granddaughter, Margaret (Demi Singleton) discovering her real identity.
“In one way it’s not fair for her not to know the truth, and the flip side is that her parents attempted to protect her,” Swizz noted of the revelation. “Bumpy’s intention is for her to have a safe family environment.
“In spite of all that, Margaret is beginning to unravel the truth. This season it’s going to get very interesting in how they deal with truth as family.”
The series also shows us different aspects of Islam this season from Bumpy’s relationship with Malcolm X to Muhammad Ali and Elise’s conversion. Swizz, who’s Muslim himself, commented on the importance to show the different aspects of the religion.
“Many of the issues that the show is tackling concerning the faith, we are still dealing with today,” said Swizz. “It’s one of the reasons why I love the writing of the show so much because it’s entertaining as well as educational.
“I particularly like how Ali maintained his strength [as a Black man] as he was becoming a Muslim. It wasn’t an easy thing to do, especially during that time. Similarly, Malcolm had such faith in the nation until he couldn’t keep it. In the end both men ended up being used.”
As the show progresses, it also addresses the political landscape of America at the time. The Kennedys are in the White House, civil rights are on the rise, and the United States is about to enter an unofficial war in Vietnam. Similarly, many different groups want to control Harlem, from politics to the dark side.
“The beauty of the show is that there are so many moving pieces especially amongst Black leadership,” said Swizz. “We see who’s in office, which gangs were running the neighborhood, and which activists were trying to use the struggle of the people to catapult themselves to the front.
“It also comes down to the wardrobes. Each power group has a certain aesthetic from clothing to cars. The culture was so elegant back then especially in Harlem. People used to dress up. It didn’t matter if they were going to dinner or the store. They were always flawless.”
Another aspect that adds to the mystique that is “Godfather of Harlem” is the music. Swizz Beatz, who came to public knowledge through hiphop, has a much larger musical vocabulary than many are aware of.
“I’m a Virgo, so I’m meticulous out the gate,” states Swizz, smiling. “I’ve seen enough television shows where everything was great but the music didn’t match the characters’ vibe. The music is frequently too current to match the time displayed on the screen. That is a personal pet peeve of mine.
“With the opportunity to work on ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ I took this approach to the music. I double-check that everything makes sense. I don’t need a hit song to play, but the song should be related to the theme that the viewers are watching.”
It’s this type of attention to detail that makes “Godfather of Harlem,” along with the great performances, such a compelling show.
New episodes of the saga premiere every Sunday at 9 p.m. on Epix and become available to stream on the MGM+ app. The first two seasons of the series are currently streaming on Hulu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.