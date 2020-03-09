Dexter Darden, an enaging 28 year-old actor who was born in Camden, and spent his early years growing up in South Jersey — specifically Sicklerville and Williamstown, is among the young millennials who were presented with the first realistic opportunity to actually put a Black president in the White House. While history was made with the election of Barack Obama in 2008, Darden was recently reminded of the harsh reality of racism in the United States in the feature film "Burden," now playing in theaters.
Darden plays the role of Kelvin Kennedy in the emotionally-charged film, which tells the story of what happens when a KKK Museum is set to open in a down-trodden South Carolina town. Featuring Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, “Burden” was Audience Award Winner (Dramatic) at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
Recently in Philadelphia to promote the film, the stylish and personable Darden, who has appeared in the feature films "Joyful Noise," "The Maze Runner," "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," shared that he was drawn to the industry by being, like so many of his contemporaries, "psycho-obsessed" with the late Michael Jackson.
"I started dancing, actually, and singing down in Atlantic City at the Trump Taj Mahal," Darden said in an exclusive interview with the Philadelphia Tribune. "I think still, to this day, I'm the youngest professional dancer to ever be hired in an Atlantic City casino. The variety shows, the high roller shows ... I was dancing in those shows when I was 15. My mother, who is a champion, she went to Atlantic City and got a permit from the judge that I could perform in the casinos as long as I never touched the casino floor."
Darden's focus turned to film while watching "Rush Hour," the hilarious comedy starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. "The thing that I remember watching - watching Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, two leads of a movie, and they weren't white," said Darden. "One was Black and one was Asian, and I was like, 'Whoa! That's what I want to do!"
Now entering the prime of his burgeoning career and gathering a wealth of experiences along the way, Darden acknowledges that while he's never experienced the extreme, blatant racism depicted in "Burden," he has felt the sting of racism.
Citing incidents that took place while attending "a private school that no longer exists," Darden recalled, "There were, I think, only eight Black kids in my class, so we dealt with several things that were racism that we didn't even think, or realize were racist. We didn't even get off for Martin Luther King Day. So all the Black kids in our school ended up getting to the point where we made a reform that we weren't coming to school that day, and then they started trying to do things like schedule tests to make sure we came! But when you grow up in Camden or in the South Jersey area, you have to be very selective about the school that you go to, because you want to make sure you get the proper education. So we dealt with things that were racist from the beginning."
Darden, who was only 5 when the actual events of "Burden" took place, auditioned for the role of Kelvin, and was fascinated by that particular time in our history.
"In terms of researching for Kelvin specifically, I just kind of wanted to research what it was like being a teenager in the 90s," he explained. "Remember, I was five, but there was a lot of people who were teenagers in the 90s who were very much impacted, especially being teenage boys. So I really wanted to understand what was going on in the hip-hop culture with music ... What were the things that were inspiring people the most in 1996? Michael Jordan was huge, and Black excellence really started making its surge toward the forefront. We were praised, but we weren't always popular. We were cool, but we weren't popular. The 90s is when the culture, the way we were dressing, the bagginess, the clothes, so forth and so on, truly started making an impact.
"So when I was researching for Kelvin, I was like, this is something that is really interesting because he's a kid who's dealing with the KKK museum being right up the street from his house where he was raised, so of course he would be bold. Of course he would want to fight against that. Of course he would want to speak and not be afraid to riot. Not be afraid to ruffle feathers and cause some craziness."
A self-taught actor, Darden was grateful for the golden opportunity to work with the great Forest Whitaker, along with the support and guidance that he received from the Oscar winner.
"He's a legend! Working with Forest was not only a dream, but a treat and a lesson every single day!" Darden exclaimed. "Working with him was honestly one of the most inspirational, educational experiences of my whole entire life! Not very often do you get to work with a master at his craft, and in his career, and his respective field. Everyday I just wanted to learn about his character creation, his preparation for the day - for the role, his demeanor on set, his knowledge of the shots and what was going to be filmed ... all of those things. I just wanted to learn from him.
"And he's just the nicest guy! One day, I was driving back from set, and I was a little insecure about what I had done that day. I'm driving home, and I get a phone call, and it was like 4:00 in the morning. We had just shot a night shoot, and I pick up the phone. I said, 'Hello?' And I hear, 'Hello?' I said, 'Hello?' He said, 'Hey Dexter. It's Forest.' I pulled over and I said, 'Hey Forest.' (He said) 'I just wanted to let you know you did a really good job today.' That was exactly what I needed! Just being able to work with Forest and have him say that to me was the biggest inspiration! He's just the best, and having him flagship a movie like this with Garrett Hedlund and Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson and Usher, having Forest be one of the captains of the ship was really, really incredible!"
With the socio-political atmosphere that currently exists in the United States, and "Burden" now in theaters, Darden, who will appear as "Devante" in the forthcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot, and recently finished production on "Son of the South," in which he plays legendary U.S. Rep. John Lewis, has a special request for Tribune readers saying, "I would like them to give it a chance, because a lot of times nowadays, we're so quick, because of social media, and media outlets, people are so quick to jump to conclusions about what they think a movie is going to be. We've seen the comments and we hear about it, and we hear that it's 'just another white story' — white conquer this, that and the third. I just want them to give it a shot, because you never know. It can truly change your views of how you go about your everyday life. And I want people to be strong enough to form their own opinions and then see what kind of change they can make in the world and in their lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.