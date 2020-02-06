After singing and playing the piano when she was younger, when it came time for her to go on to college, Brooklyn-born and bred Satchel Williams decided she wanted to become an actress.
So she moved to Philadelphia to attend Temple University and was able to show off her talents.
“I was lucky to be able to act, direct, and produce a show or two. I kind of bounced around a lot at college, but really what I found the most rewarding was writing, directing and acting,” Williams says.
And so those are the things she pursued. A recent Temple graduate, Williams has spent the last four years immersing herself in the Philadelphia theater community. In addition to assisting director Amina Robinson on “Dauphin Island,” she also acted in several productions including “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
According to Williams, there’s always something that draws her back to acting, which is why she’s especially proud to be performing in Inis Nua Theatre’s presentation of the award-winning play “A Hundred Words for Snow.”
Continuing through Feb. 23, the show tells the story of 15-year-old Rory whose geography teacher father has recently died. Struggling with this loss, the young girl decides to pursue his lifelong dream and journey to the North Pole. Rory packs up and with her father’s ashes, sets off for a journey of love, loss and endless sorrow.
Williams says she’d like the audience to come away with the idea that sometimes the things that we do for others can bring us closer to someone else.
“For instance, at the top of the play Rory has a sort of love/hate relationship with her mother. But because she’s doing something out of love for one parent, it brings her closer to the other,” she says.
But don’t forget, Williams adds, this is a funny show.
“For me, the best part is exploring someone going through traumatic events but not getting severely down from it She’s taking all the energy she’s feeling and making something positive out of it. There’s something about what she’s feeling that can be joyous, happy and exciting,” she says of her character.
And although this is a one-woman show, Williams insists it doesn’t all fall on her.
“In the 90-minute production I depend on the wardrobe person to make sure I’m not sweating profusely in my parka. The lights and the sound directors help me imagine I’m really off to an adventure,” she says. “So I think that though it’s just me on the stage, driving the story doesn’t center just on me.”
And even though Williams admits she likes to spend a lot of time acting, “I’m always drawn back to doing something else,” she confesses. “I think it’s what helps me realize all the things that go into making a successful production. It’s also something like absence is the thing that makes the heart grow fonder.”
And, Williams continues, “I think I would point out to those who wish to become successful in this business that they should realize making something succeed doesn’t depend entirely on you. You’re working with a group of people with a lot of moving parts. We all have a piece of the pie. And when you remember that, it will make for better theater.”
For her, being in the theater brings her a lot of joy just knowing she’s reaching people by telling a tale.
“And when I’m not acting, I’m a barista and a part-time assistant on a television show,” she says. “I’m happy to have those jobs which allow me to act in the evening. Being able to do work that is good and that I really believe in, makes it all worthwhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.