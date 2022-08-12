Syleena Johnson is an actress, singer, songwriter, and television host. She made her debut with the Jive label album “Chapter 1: Love, Pain, and Forgiveness,” which included the hit single “I Am Your Woman.” The classic “Guess What” appeared on the follow-up album “Chapter 2: The Voice.”
Overall, the singer has released nine albums that have provided us with classic R&B that has stood the test of time. In recent years, she has graced our television screens as a host on “Sister Circle” and more recently, “Cocktails With Queens,” which airs on Fox Soul every Monday at 8 p.m.
The singer is coming to Philadelphia for an evening of feel-good music at City Winery on Aug. 12. The stop is part of her summertime tour.
“I am currently on a City Winery live tour in Chicago and Nashville. Next up is Philly and Boston. I’m really excited,” she shared.
She shared her thoughts on the current resurgence of R&B, which took center stage during the pandemic, with people like D-Nice digging through the crate and playing comfort music.
“The mantra of R&B music has always been love, having a good time or heartbreak. In the pandemic, one of the things we needed the most was love and one of things we experienced the most was heartbreak. Music is the soundtrack of our lives,” she explained.
People are leaving the house, but they are very strategic about their outings, particularly when it comes to music events. Fans want to invest in artists who will provide them with a memorable evening as well as excellence.
Johnson says her record label helped her become a well rounded artist.
Johnson clarified by saying, “When I came in the game, we had labels. The label was filled with people that facilitated it. So, they had a department for media training. I had to go through artist development. I had people that taught me how to do makeup, styling and all these different things. We don’t have those things anymore. We are in an independent world. In other words, you really have to choose which is best. I’ll say this even with a few hiccups. We didn’t have the ability to own our own music, masters, and stuff.”
“We were a well-oiled machine that didn’t make as much money. Now in the independent world with social media all those different entities we can see the money going into our pockets, however when I go to a label now, I have my project done. I just used them for distribution,” she explained.
Johnson’s great health journey is an additional factor in her continued ability to perform. She shared her motivation.
“I was a three-sport athlete. I was into fitness, but I wasn’t smart in terms of health and wellness, until I met my husband, who was playing basketball overseas. His agent introduced me to a dietitian. She taught me all the ins and outs of what I needed to do. She taught me everything I needed to know about therapeutics and natural medicine. It’s important for me as an entertainer to maintain health and fitness especially with all my traveling,” the singer said.
Johnson founded Shelean, a health, fitness, and nutrition based lifestyle company geared towards women.
One thing is certain: whether Syleena Johnson appears on our televisions or shares her musical talent with the world, she will always be an advocate for women.
You can see her with her first love, music, at City Winery on Aug. 12.
For more information, visit citywinery.com/philadelphia.
