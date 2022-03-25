Al B. Sure, has been a part of our lives since the 1980s, when he released his debut album, “In Effect Mode,” in 1988. It sold over 3 million albums worldwide and featured the hit singles “Night and Day” and “Off on Your Own (Girl).” Sure’s legendary music career includes award nominations, including an American Music Award win for Best New R&B Artist. He also worked as a writer and producer with multi-platinum artists like Jodeci and Tevin Campbell.
In recent years, he has transitioned to hosting a very successful radio show using his velvety voice for his successful syndicated show “Love and R&B with Al B. Sure,” which is broadcast in over 60 Radio Stations. On March 26, the legend will take on a new challenge, boxing. In a charity fight, he will face Hazel “The Latin Lover” Roche at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. Sure said he has three charities that will benefit from his time in the ring.
“There are three. The first would be Cheryl “Action” Jackson’s She is based in Dallas and has an amazing organization called Minnie’s Pantry . Minnie’s Pantry and Minnie’s Boutique feeds over 15 million families. The second organization is known on Instagram as @wefeedthehungry lead by Ms. Tiffany Rose and the third organization, last but not least, is someone who is very near and dear to me and truly an icon in this civil rights movement, Rev Al Sharpton’s National Action Network,” he said.
Flavor Flav of Public Enemy will host the event, and Treach of Naughty by Nature will referee the fight. Sure, will be trained by former World Champ Roy Jones Jr. and conditioned by coach Larry Wade, adding to the drama of the event.
The other motivation for this match was that Al B. Sure endured a personal health crisis.
“In terms of health wise I was considered medically obese. I was more than 309 lbs. I really had to do something about it. I did everything I could to get myself to where I needed to be to use God’s blessings and feel comfortable instead of being unhealthy. Having diabetes type 2 and all types of stuff from the weight.” He emphasized how important it is for Black men to get regular checkups.
“I had to go to the hospital because I was having some abdominal pains. I decided to have things checked out. I remember I had a show the next weekend opening for Charlie Wilson, Frankie Beverly & Maze. It was a big Tom Joyner concert. The doctor was like you’re not going anywhere. I was trying to sneak out of the hospital. The doctor was like you got to stay, we need to open you up. You have a myriad of health issues.” He reiterates to get checked out because you never know.
The singer explains how Roy Jones Jr. became his trainer.
“We’ve known each other for years in passing. I spent so much time with my brother Mike Tyson supporting his bouts and things in that nature and seeing that boxing isn’t about brute strength but it’s about intellect. It’s a game of chess. It’s just an honor to work with these professionals who sacrificed their bodies to entertain us.
He wants the public to know “I look forward to an amazing event.” He’s also looking forward to seeing his fans on March 26 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City.
The event will be hosted by Philadelphia’s own Gillie and Wallo. There will also be a performance by Kid n Play to keep the fans entertained. If you are unable to attend in person, the fight can be viewed live via Pay Per View. For more info on the event go to celebrityboxingtickets.com
For more information on Al B. Sure’s upcoming performance dates, visit albsure.net
