Born in Chicago, Sherri Shepherd admits growing up she was always the funny little kid who could make her classmates laugh.
“But my teachers didn't quite go along with my use of humor and I would often get into trouble,” she says. “In fact, they used to write on my report card, 'Sherri is very smart, but she talks too much!'”
Good thing Shepherd ignored those particular comments since she grew up to be one funny lady. Currently, Shepherd is pairing with fellow comedienne Kym Whitley in “Two Funny Mamas Live,” set for May 20 at Bensalem's Parx Casino. The comedy show is an offshoot of the pair's two-time NAACP Image Award-winning podcast, “Two Funny Ladies.”
Each week, Shepherd and Whitley blend their comedic power and chemistry to deliver their award-winning podcast that speaks to culture, sisterhood, moms and working women everywhere. Nothing is off limits when these two women get together to talk about life, love, motherhood, singleness, relationships, dating, pop culture, sex (or the lack thereof), and everything in between. The duo will entertain much of the same way when they arrive at the Parx Casino.
Whitley became Hollywood's go-to-girl with her smooth transition as a talented, comedic actress in numerous television shows like HBO's “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ABC's “My Wife and Kids,” “Two Broke Girls” and others.
Shepherd also made a name for herself in numerous venues. From 2007 to 2014 she was a co-host on the daytime talk show “The View,” for which she received multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations, ultimately winning one in 2009.
She's been part of a number of sitcoms over the years. And she hosted “Dish Nation” from 2019 to December 2022, with her final months in limited episodes due to her new show simply titled “Sherri.”
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and bestselling author brings her perspective and comedic talents to her own nationally syndicated show.
“And I'm absolutely thrilled that we've already been renewed for two more years through the 2024-25 season,” she says excitedly, “something that almost never, ever happens!”
But just how did it all start for her?
“Well, I was working as a legal secretary, and just like all the others, living a boring life,” she remembers. “So one day I gathered up eight of my fellow secretaries and said, 'Let's go live a little.'
"So I found a comedy club, and although I'd never been to one before, I thought it was a good idea since we all liked to laugh.”
And standing there looking at all the iconic names listed on the comedy club's wall, Shepherd says she was in awe. While sitting there making others around her laugh, and after a performance by Andrew Dice Clay, a lady turned around and said to her, 'You should be doing this. You're just as funny as these people are.'”
And in that one moment, Shepherd wondered if she really could. So to test the theory, she went out and took a six-week comedy class which, she explains, taught her how to articulate and write her jokes.
And with years of practice — and a little bit of luck — Sherri Shepherd has become one of the best-known ladies of comedy. In fact, thanks in part to her new talk show, she has been hailed as “TV's New Feel Good Queen.”
This new “Queen” reveals that she loves everything she does, “but most of all, I love being on stage. I need to be on stage. It's really one of my passions.”
And so, she suggests if anyone really wants to find out if they are truly meant for this world of comedy, and are funny beyond making their friends and family laugh, take this advise: “Get up on stage and just do it!"
For more information on Sherri Shepherd and the “Two Funny Mamas Live” performance with Kym Whitley, visit www.parxcasino.com.
