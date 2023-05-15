SHERRI SHEPHERD

Sherri Shepherd, along with Kym Whitley, will perform "Two Funny Mamas Live" at Parx Casino on Saturday. — Submitted

Born in Chicago, Sherri Shepherd admits growing up she was always the funny little kid who could make her classmates laugh.

“But my teachers didn't quite go along with my use of humor and I would often get into trouble,” she says. “In fact, they used to write on my report card, 'Sherri is very smart, but she talks too much!'”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.