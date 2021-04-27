BEST PICTURE

“Nomadland”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Another Round” — Denmark

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“Colette”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“My Octopus Teacher”

ORIGINAL SONG

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Soul”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Father”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Promising Young Woman”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Mank”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom”

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

“Sound of Metal”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Two Distant Strangers”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Soul”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Tenet”

FILM EDITING

“Sound of Metal”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

