BEST PICTURE
“Nomadland”
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
“Another Round” — Denmark
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
“Colette”
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“My Octopus Teacher”
ORIGINAL SONG
“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Soul”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“The Father”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Promising Young Woman”
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Mank”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”
COSTUME DESIGN
“Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom”
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
“Sound of Metal”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“Two Distant Strangers”
ORIGINAL SCORE
“Soul”
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Tenet”
FILM EDITING
“Sound of Metal”
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
