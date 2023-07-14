On Friday, The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, also known as SAG-AFTRA, went on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who has been on strike since May. Approximately 160,000 people in the entertainment business, including actors, recording artists, radio personalities, and other media workers, are represented by the union.
SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major motion picture studios like Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros., have been unable to reach an agreement for several weeks, causing the strike.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher addressed the stakes in what she saw as a “serious moment” and “very big deal” for the entertainment business and beyond.
“We stand in solidarity in unprecedented unity. Our union and our sister unions and the unions around the world are standing by us, as well as other labor unions. Because at some point, the jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized, disrespected and dishonored,” Drescher said a press conference the union held Thursday in Los Angeles.
“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, and AI (artificial intelligence),” she continued. “This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business who care more about Wall Street than you and your family.”
The residual payment that actors are entitled to under the current arrangement is at issue, concerns similar to that of the WGA. An actor is entitled to residuals when his or her work is reused after its initial release, movies and shows that have been re-aired or distributed on DVD or cable, for example. Actors are also compensated when their work is presented on streaming services, but they are paid at a lower rate and on a different scale, according to the union.
Drescher sent an open letter to her fellow union members on Thursday.
“As you know, over the past decade, your compensation has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem.”
The union is also concerned about the usage of AI. Many union members contacted leadership, concerned about its use and the possibility of their images being exploited without proper remuneration.
Drescher added that she believes that AI is “an existential threat” to the “creative professions.”
“All actors and performers deserve contract language that protects them from having their identity and talent exploited without consent and pay,” she wrote in her letter to SAG-AFTRA members.
The studio’s response to the issue SAG-AFTRA is fighting for has been challenging to put it politely.
“I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
“We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”
Iger, whose contract has been extended to 2024, will receive an annual compensation of up to $1 million and a long-term incentive award with a target value of $25 million per year of his contract. Thus, Iger could potentially earn up to $27 million as reported by Variety.
The strike will stop production of several films and television shows in the United States and beyond.
It is crucial that the general public does not perceive this as a group of elites going on strike. The lack of compensation affects actors who are not listed as number one or two on the call sheet, i.e. support talent.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, A-list talent, such as Jennifer Aniston, earns approximately $2 million per episode for of “The Morning Show,” compared to the minimum pay scale for actors per day, which is $1,082, $2,741 for a three-day pay period, and $3,756 per week.
According to SAG-AFTRA plans, many actors who are not as fortunate as Aniston and who can go months without work must earn a minimum of $26,470 per year to qualify for health insurance. This is where residual income comes into play, allowing talent to maintain a subsistence level between employment.
Many of these actors are willing to go on strike to aid the next generation of performers and ensure that their coworkers receive adequate benefits.
Studios may be unable to solely rely on reality series as new content to fill programming gaps because some reality show performers, such as Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richard from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and others are SAG members.
This is also the first time since 1960 that both SAG and WAG have been on strike together.
As of right now, both sides are standing firm, making for a long summer — and possibly fall — before resolution can be found.
Below are the events that talent may not participate as outlined by the Unions Strike Rules:
All covered services and performing work under the TV/Theatrical contracts must be withheld, including, but not limited to:
- Principal on camera work, such as:
- Acting
- Singing
- Dancing
- Performing stunts
- Piloting on-camera aircraft
- Puppeteering
- Performance capture or motion capture work;
- Principal off camera work, such as:
- ADR/Looping
- TV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers
- Voice Acting
- Singing
- Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work;
- Stunt coordinating and related services;
- Background work;
- Stand-in work;
- Photo and/or body doubles;
- Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests;
- Rehearsals and camera tests;
- Scanning;
- Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape);
- Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as:
- Tours
- Personal appearances
- Interviews
- Conventions
- Fan expos
- Festivals
- For your consideration events
- Panels
- Premieres/screenings
- Award shows
- Junkets
- Podcast appearances
- Social media
- Studio showcases
- Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to:
- An agreement to perform covered services in the future
- Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project
- The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work
- Performing on a trailer for a struck production or other ancillary content connected to a struck production
