Hollywood Strikes

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by on Thursday.

— AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

 Chris Pizzello

On Friday, The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, also known as SAG-AFTRA, went on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who has been on strike since May. Approximately 160,000 people in the entertainment business, including actors, recording artists, radio personalities, and other media workers, are represented by the union.

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major motion picture studios like Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros., have been unable to reach an agreement for several weeks, causing the strike.

